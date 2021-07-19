Daily’s Dose 7/19
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. Today, join Jaden and Logan, along with special guest and visuals editor Zach Thomas, as they discuss “Loki” and “Black Widow.”
Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas
