Daily's Dose 9/18

Daily's Dose 9/18

Daily’s Dose 9/18
September 18
2020
Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
17th September, 2020

17th September, 2020

Welcome back to Daily's Dose podcast. In this episode, get some comedic relief with Haley and Jaden as they discuss their favorite comedy TV shows and movies.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

comedy movies podcast tv shows
North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

