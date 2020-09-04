Daily’s Dose 9/4

North Texas Daily

September 04
14:08 2020
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join Haley and Jaden in discussing the new “Mulan” movie and what makes or breaks a live-action remake.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

beauty and the beastcinderelladetective pikachuDisneydumboLion Kinglive action remakesMulansonic the hedgehog
The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

