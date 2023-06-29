Dating apps fail to protect their users from harassment and dehumanization

Dating apps foster negative experiences due to their lack of accountability, often leaving women and LGBTQ+ individuals with scarring interactions. Bad behavior is a common thread across dating apps like Tinder and Hinge and ranges from ghosting to harassment. Unfortunately, these bad experiences are a common occurrence, with 42 percent of dating app users describing their overall experience as negative, according to Pew Research Center.

People on dating sites go on dates the most often from late May to early September, a seasonal dating pattern termed “fielding season,” according to Refinery 29. Additionally, 48 percent of the people on these dating platforms are aged 18-29, the age of the average college student, according to Pew Research Center. The reliance that students have on dating apps is perceived to be higher post-pandemic, Seattle Spectator reports, further pushing dating apps as a preferred way for students to connect romantically. With many college students looking to find love or a summer fling on these dating sites, it is important to keep in mind the negative attributes that come with this form of interaction.

Downloading a dating app doesn’t guarantee a quicker match. It’s not uncommon to find ill-intentioned matches — 64 percent of people on dating apps have seen people they know to be in exclusive relationships on Tinder. Ghosting is so frequent that nearly 80 percent of users aged 18-33 have experienced it at one point, as reported by BBC. Infidelity and ghosting are easy to do on dating apps, making them all the more tempting to people who want to engage in these behaviors.

“The screen mediates our courage, so we will do and say things online that we would never do in real life,” Dr. Joanne Orlando, an Australian digital-wellbeing researcher Joanne Orlando, Ph. D., told BBC.

The digital makeup of these dating apps also further encourages unrealistic dating experiences, as algorithms and marketing schemes turn the dating scene into a video game. The combination of the game-like qualities and the disconnect from seeing other users as real people create a toxic cocktail where actions aren’t perceived as having consequences. And oftentimes they do not.

Dating apps like Hinge and Tinder both assert in their terms and conditions that they are not responsible for third-party interactions and do not conduct background checks on users, Time states. This lack of responsibility is held up by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which confirms that these companies are not held accountable for the actions of their users. While some dating apps do check to verify that there is no inappropriate language in profiles, inappropriate pictures or otherwise unauthorized behaviors and block certain emails, phone numbers and other identification information, these steps are not preventative. These company policies are largely reliant on user feedback to ban other users who are behaving inappropriately or violently, therefore not actively preventing harm.

“Dating apps’ approach to making their platform safer is to have written safety guidelines that users can choose to read or not read,” Julie Valentine, an Associate Dean and Associate Professor at Brigham Young University College of Nursing, told Time. Valentine argues that this approach places the “full burden of preventing a sexual assault on the potential victim, which leads to victim blaming.”

Women and those who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual feel the effects of this lack of protection disproportionately, according to Pew Research Center. Of all the women aged 18-34 on dating apps 60 percent were contacted after explicitly stating they were uninterested, 57 percent were sent inappropriate photos unsolicited and 19 percent were threatened with physical harm, according to Pew Research Center. LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely than straight individuals to experience harassment on dating platforms, with a striking 24 percent difference in the rate that people were sent unsolicited photos.

Dating apps, regardless of their harm, do come with benefits. They heighten opportunities to communicate expectations and candidness regarding sexual orientation, as well as acting as a good way to facilitate human interaction for those who struggle. However, these benefits for many come at the end of a dark tunnel of harassment, uncomfortable dates and unfortunately sexual assault. Ultimately, these apps are money makers, and collecting users is their main target. Apps have little incentive to protect their users, as responsibility for their users’ actions is waived by the law exacerbating an already frightening dating scene.

When using dating apps, it is important to be aware that you may not know the other individual’s true identity and always be aware of the terms and conditions these apps provide. Dating apps can be a successful tool, but make sure that you remain vigilant and focus on protecting your own safety above all else.

