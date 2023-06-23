DC’s ‘The Flash’ fails to find its footing in fast-paced flop

Ringing out the end of the DC Extended Universe, Andy Muschietti’s “The Flash” is a fitting final installment for a franchise wrought with issues both in its production and narrative.

The superhero film follows Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen as he unintentionally alters history in an attempt to save his loved ones. Barry then finds himself in an alternate universe where superheroes don’t exist. Despite this emotional core, the film is more a comedy than a hero’s journey — whether it wants to be or not.

The film’s premise relies on multiverse ideas already explored in Marvel films such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and the more recent “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.” However, “The Flash” does not engage with any interesting ideas beyond making silly cameos. In the spirit of the titular hero, the movie moves way too fast from plot point to plot point, and many of the major conflicts are introduced right as they are resolved.

Put simply, “The Flash” is an absolute mess. The production value, dialogue, acting and story are abysmally mashed together with little attention paid to coordination or craft. The film’s production budget of $200 million feels like a prank when held up to the final product.

No scene is more illustrative of the movie’s issues than the opening scene, which sets a perfect tone for the film. As “The Flash” opens, we find our titular hero tasked with saving a group of infants as they fall out of a collapsing hospital. The movie goes to ridiculous lengths to show off just how in-danger these babies are: some have scalpels propelling toward them, some have acid splashing toward them and others are flying toward rebar.

As if the over-the-top level of danger these newborn infants are in wasn’t enough, the CGI for the film renders said infants as if they were from a decade-old video game. The problem with the special effects is arguably the biggest issue with the film, as everything from the Flash’s run to fighting scenes is marred by laughable graphics.

Much of the movie features two Barry Allens from different universes, both played by Miller. Miller’s portrayal of Barry Allen isn’t award-winning, but their ability to play the two different Barrys in distinct ways is surprisingly effective and feels seamless, even when the poor CGI allows viewers to tell which is the “real” Miller and which is a CGI double.

Sasha Calle’s portrayal of Supergirl is criminally underutilized and represents the best of the acting in the film. Calle is given very little opportunity to flex her skills, as her screen time is unceremoniously cut off to move the plot along. If there is anything DC should carry over to its new cinematic universe, Calle’s Supergirl is top of the list.

Calle’s performance is in stark contrast to her co-star Michael Keaton, who reprises his 1989 role as Batman. Keaton’s performance not only lacks any of the same vitality and intrigue his previous portrayals have, it also is just limp overall.

Keaton’s Batman is mostly a stunt double putting his cape up and jumping around, or Keaton himself standing stiffly while delivering one-liners. Batman’s presence on a large portion of the film’s marketing feels undeserved, especially as his time in the film, like Supergirl’s, is abruptly ended.

“The Flash” is a surprisingly funny movie to watch, and there’s never a moment where the film is boring. Some of the punchlines are quite entertaining, while others are so awkward that viewers find more humor in the idea the producers thought the joke would land.

You should watch “The Flash” if you’ve got spare time and nothing better to do, but if you wait until it hits streaming services, you won’t be missing out. It’s not an abrasively terrible movie, but is certainly not a “film” in any meaningful sense. “The Flash” ultimately feels like the runoff from every major superhero film from the past decade blended together into a quirky but shamelessly thoughtless flick.

Ayden’s rating: 2/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza