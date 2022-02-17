‘Death of the Nile’ is a pleasant whodunnit surprise

After seeing the trailer for this film thousands of times, I figured why not give it a shot? I am a sucker for a good whodunnit mystery with movies like “Scream” and “Knives Out” being some of my favorite movies ever made. A mystery-driven story with multiple suspects will always be a way to get me into the theater, even if I may not be intrigued entirely. I had no idea this was a sequel to 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” and I am almost glad I lacked the knowledge.

Even though it may drag here and there, “Death on the Nile” is a fun murder mystery for lovers of the genre. The murder may not take place until halfway through the film, but when it picks up steam, it shines brighter than its predecessor.

Amongst the cast we have leading man Kenneth Branagh, returning as Hercule Poirot. Branagh is also the director of both films and he does a swell job in the directing department. This cast is a poised one, with names like Gal Gadot, Annette Benning, and Emma Mackey involved.

For anyone familiar with the cast, there are some pretty distracting cast members I would rather not bring attention to, but aside from them, the cast does a really great job giving us a huge list of red herrings. Most of the characters lack any development at all, making them only function as red herrings for the plot, but things could have been a lot worse.

The film works best when Poirot is piecing together the crime scene and it doesn’t work at all when basically anything else is happening. More than half of this movie is spent forcing us to spend time with characters who played very little significance by the time the mystery was solved. Every single one of these characters was given some sort of short backstory to show their desires and personalities, but when it came time for those personalities to intertwine with the reason of murder, we were left with practically nothing.

There are genuine moments of grief and terror which work so well. Just when the anxieties start to settle, the film gives you another reason to start sweating again.

What makes a perfect whodunnit is everyone having one foot in the pool at the same time. This makes it to where literally anyone could be the murderer and their reason could be equally as evil as the person next to them. Everyone is a suspect, but the culprit is made obvious pretty early because the attention distribution amongst the characters is extremely uneven.

Don’t get me wrong, by the time we got to the big reveal I was still entertained to my fullest capacity. I just wish all the characters would have been fleshed out a little more, so there was a more convincing sense of everyone truly being a suspect. Everything else, from the location to the music, worked brilliantly. I went into this movie anticipating the worst but was actually pleasantly surprised.

Everything was unpredictable, except for the most important part of the movie, but I still think it works well. My personal experience could be miles different than someone else’s, so please don’t look at my critiques as any indication of what this movie is. It really is a fun time, but it was just missing the extra ingredient from making it amazing instead of just good.

There are a lot of good movies out right now, but don’t let “Death on the Nile” slip under your radar. All the movies surging in the theaters right now are so much fun to watch with friends and this one is no exception.

Final Rating: 3/5

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles