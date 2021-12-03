North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Debate team celebrates success, looks to keep momentum throughout the spring

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Debate team celebrates success, looks to keep momentum throughout the spring

Debate team celebrates success, looks to keep momentum throughout the spring
December 03
15:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
December 2nd, 2021

December 2nd, 2021

This semester, the UNT debate team has seen success competing in 16 state and national tournaments, placing 6th at the Texas State-Level Competition and having over a dozen members qualify for American Forensic Association and National Forensic Association nationals. 

The team puts in many hours to achieve its successes, with three practices a week and tournament competitions nearly every weekend. Due to the team’s drive and ability to work together, it has become a target for other programs, Director of Debate Brian Lain said. 

“I don’t want to ever take any credit for what the students are doing, it is their accomplishment, they are the ones who are putting in the incredibly long hours,” Lain said. “Their competitive success is phenomenal, but even more than that, being able to work with students and get them to see opportunities that they may not have otherwise had is important.”

This year is the team’s 120th anniversary, and despite limitations due to COVID-19, it has racked up a list of accomplishments this fall.  

“As far as tournaments go, they’ve been very interesting in a COVID world,” said Co-President Gavvy Lott, a communications and political science sophomore. “I want to just stress how proud I am of my team and my debaters and speakers, they are incredible people who are nonstop working to grow as a team.”

Using an online format to participate in tournaments with teams from around the nation, the team has 13 national tournament qualifications, with individual and team placements in every tournament it has competed in. 

“Every other week they come into the [General Academic Building] on campus and they are competing through this virtual platform against students they have never met before, from anywhere around the country,” Lain said. “I think it’s easy to forget how challenging it can be for the students […] In a normal college class, you might give four public presentations in a semester. They do that on just a Saturday morning.”

On top of its successes, the team fosters an environment for self-expression and community building. Philosophy and psychology junior Holden Bukowsky said he joined the team this semester and immediately fell in love with the atmosphere. 

“They provided me a place where I can feel comfortable expressing myself and my views and also just bounce ideas off one another, it’s like one big family,” Bukowsky said. “We’re all very invested in making sure UNT Debate is the strongest it can be and I’m pretty confident we’ve done that so far this year.”

While this semester was busy with weekly tournaments, the team is already looking forward to the chance to compete in bigger competitions in the spring.

“I’m gonna say our biggest accomplishments have been the national qualifiers, not any one single thing, but the fact that we already have several students that are qualified for nationals that doesn’t even happen until next year,” Lain said. “I’m really excited about the spring because we’re heading towards when we get into rankings and the team is functioning together so strongly that I’m excited to see how that goes.”

Any student can join the debate team, with no experience necessary. 

“We always say that the most powerful thing you have is your voice, so for me, my goal is to always create a space where people feel empowered to use that voice for change,” Lott said. 

Featured Image: The UNT Debate team’s display case filled with awards on Nov. 27, 2021. Photo by John Anderson

Tags
Brian Laindebatespeechspeech and debatestudent organizationsunt debateUNT Debate Teamunt speech and debate
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jillian Nachtigal

Jillian Nachtigal

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: North Texas Womens Basketball takes on Southern Methodist University in the Super Pit at 6:30 p.m.Follow this thread for news and updates about the game! @ntdaily

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Dentonpalooza hosts wacky charity event this weekend📝@HannahJohnsUNT https://t.co/P0jHrLg7VU

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Welcome back to Daily's Dose podcast. Today, join @OberkromJaden and @lat2049 along with special guest and photographer @Tzac24 as they discuss "Eternals."🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/odchzoFCfS

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: DeAndre Torrey reaches pinnacle in final season, reaches milestones📝@Reed_Smith25 📸@zachdelbello https://t.co/coZiXqKOC4

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@YumCaleb: It’s been an absolute honor working for this newspaper. Shoutout to my coworkers and colleagues for making this semester so amazing https://t.co/4xAlZWAz9i

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram