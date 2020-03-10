Democratic establishment’s efforts to blindside Sanders threatens democracy

For the second time in as many primaries, the Democratic establishment has forced presidential candidate Bernie Sanders out of the candidacy. After the DNC and its delegates cemented the 2016 presidential nomination for Hillary Clinton, Sanders took to running again in 2020 in efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office.

This election cycle, the song remains the same. Strategically timed dropouts and Joe Biden-endorsements from Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg must have been planned from the beginning. An attempt to push their voters to the more moderate Biden could not be planned last minute by the three campaigns. Beto O’Rourke, former candidate and Texas politician, also endorsed Biden earlier this week, without a doubt an attempt to push Texas toward Biden after Sanders polled higher, according to fivethirtyeight.com. O’Rourke’s endorsement of Biden comes as something of a surprise considering his views during his run for Texas Senate and eventual, yet short-lived, presidential campaign.

Mike Bloomberg spent more on campaigning and marketing than every other candidate combined, according to Politico. While other candidates like Sanders emphasize their policies, Bloomberg emphasized his money instead. Bloomberg spent about $36 million in TV ads alone so it’s a wonder how so many did not grow tired of hearing his name. A candidate cannot buy an election, but Bloomberg still continued to try. Call it dedication, but also call it over-saturation because that is exactly what it was. Bloomberg suspended his campaign March 4, the day after Super Tuesday.

Elizabeth Warren still seems poised to continue her campaign solely for the reason that she refuses to want to give up. She is essentially pulling more progressive voters away from Bernie by continuing her campaign. Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign left a foul taste in the mouths of Democratic voters for a female candidate. At this point, it is pure wish fulfillment for Warren to win the Democratic nomination. It would be immensely beneficial for Warren to drop out and endorse Sanders which could unite Warren and Sanders’ supporters who indeed have similar policies. The support from the loyal Warren supporters combined with the loyal Sanders supporters could incite a massive voting turnout, which could then lead to a huge win.

The two moderates — Buttigieg and Klobuchar — dropping out before Super Tuesday and after early voting, only to then go and endorse Biden soon after shows a distinctly troubling side to them. They are quite aware it seems that their supporters would then shift into supporting Biden after they dropped their own candidacies. It is unclear whether Biden offered them a position or anything else that would make any candidate beam with jealousy, the fact that they dropped out so close to Super Tuesday and especially after early voting took place seems to show to their supporters beforehand that they might have just wasted their early vote.

If Biden wins the nomination, Trump will most likely win the election again. So many candidates are pushing solely for a victory over Trump and while this is obviously not the most important thing to consider, the other candidates are clearly not understanding this. If Biden wins the nomination however, then this will most likely be exactly what will happen. The candidates that have dropped out who have who have rallied in support of Biden seem to have their judgment clouded because they are only thinking of someone who can take down Trump. And yet, Biden is not the one to do this. These candidates, and then in turn their more progressive supporters, could have instead shifted their support to Bernie who could have brought upon a large voting body.

Excuse the cliche, but Sanders is the only one still talking the talk and walking the walk. Even though his anger is continuously lambasted by others, it is what has kept his momentum going for so long along with his supporters’ passion. The candidates attempting to blindside him only worked because of Sanders’ outspoken personality and anger toward the issues and policies that he so evidently cares about. Nevertheless, the Democratic establishment’s efforts to blindside and sidestep Sanders is a direct threat to democracy and shows that no matter how passionate and rightfully angry a candidate might be, there is always room for backstabbing and predictable moves from other candidates that reek of a truly tiresome scent.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon