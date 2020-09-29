North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Democrats abandon the #MeToo movement for Joe Biden

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Democrats abandon the #MeToo movement for Joe Biden

Democrats abandon the #MeToo movement for Joe Biden
September 29
10:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
24th September, 2020

24th September, 2020

Content warning: this article contains language and content related to sexual assault, harassment. Reader discretion is advised.

The values of believing sexual assault survivors, which are core to the #MeToo movement, won’t be upheld if the Democratic Party turns a blind eye to Joe Biden’s sexual assault allegations. 

After the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump, anyone who flipped on a television or scrolled through social media saw the immense backlash to his election with the 2017 Women’s March. Protestors adorned in knitted, bright pink caps called “pussyhats” took to the streets across the country, making the day the largest single mass demonstration in U.S. history. 

The Women’s March was the culmination of the #MeToo movement that began trending in response to multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations against many powerful and famous celebrities. Film producer Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby and USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar all have been convicted for sexually assaulting numerous women.

The #MeToo movement’s momentum grew stronger and began to raise awareness that Donald Trump has been accused of some form of sexual misconduct, harassment or assault by 26 women. With Trump’s past facing scrutiny, Democrats latched onto #MeToo and channeled the hashtag’s energy against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.       

With the vacancy left on the Supreme Court’s bench because of Mitch McConnell’s successful scheme to block Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, Donald Trump appointed Brett Kavanaugh, who has sexual assault allegations from at least four different women. Democrats argued that Kavanaugh’s conservative record was not the reason to object to his nomination, but it was their duty as elected officials to believe victims.  

Senator Elizabeth Warren addressed the Senate floor with her objections: “Now my colleagues on the other side of the aisle saw the same hearing. They watched Dr. Ford sit through hours of testimony. They heard her when she said clearly and unequivocally that she was 100 percent sure Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.” 

Protests against Kavanaugh’s nomination occurred across the nation, including one that took place at UNT. Ultimately, Kavanaugh was confirmed with 48 Democrats voting no

Democrats did not falter and continued to support #MeToo with the Alabama special election for U.S. Senate between Democrat Doug Jones and the Republican, Judge Roy Moore, who had multiple sexual assault allegations involving minors. Jones defeated Moore by a thin margin of 21,311 votes and the Democratic Party claimed victory for keeping a sexual predator out of office. 

The Democratic Party held true to its word when a photograph of Democratic senator Al Franken was leaked of him pretending to inappropriately grope model Leeann Tweeden while she was asleep. Holding true to its word, the pressure from the party forced Al Franken’s resignation

All this goodwill was broken by the Democratic Party with Joe Biden’s nomination.

Biden faces allegations of sexual assault from Tara Reade who used to work on Biden’s senate staff in the 90s. Reade filled a complaint form reporting the sexual assault, believed that the document was being held at the University of Delaware and requested for the document’s release. 

Biden responded: “My archives do not contain personal files… the Senate controls those archives.”  He then called on the secretary of the U.S. Senate to search through the archives, but the senatorial records the University of Delaware does possess is currently thousands of boxes and hundreds of gigabytes of uncatalogued data. 

Party insiders have hypocritically abandoned the #MeToo value of believing survivors and have argued that Biden’s 2008 vetting process to become vice president is proof enough that he had never assaulted Reade.  

When asked if Biden remembered Reade he belittled her: “to be honest with you, I don’t.” 

If Biden truly believes that Reade’s allegations are false then his campaign would be eager to provide evidence proving him innocent and end the stalling that is keeping his senatorial records from being released. 

Reade is not the first woman to step forward against Biden’s behavior showing that he has a potential pattern of sexual misconduct that spans his entire career.  

Lucy Flores, who ran for lieutenant governor of Nevada, said Biden kissed her without consent on the back of her neck during an event in 2015. 

Stephanie Carter was also groped by Biden during the swearing-in ceremony for her husband and Secretary of Defense Ash Carter. Biden had both of his hands placed firmly on her shoulders and she was visibly uncomfortable. 

It is clear that Biden has a history of touching women inappropriately and without consent in public settings and more information must be made available about what he has been alleged of in private. There needs to be a full investigation into Biden’s past and until these allegations are adequately addressed, the Democratic Party has no justification to the claim that they are the party that listens to survivors.  

Featured Illustration by Olivia Varnell

Tags
#BelieveWomen#MeToo2020 electional frankenBidenBrett KavanaughDemocratic PartyDonald Trumpelizabeth warrenjoe bidensexual assaultTara Readetrumpwomen's march
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brett Davis

Brett Davis

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Jean
    Jean September 29, 11:10

    Do you have any follow up on the case from the California DA in May against Tara for lying?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Mizecarter: If you live in College Inn, you'll need to find other on-campus housing options or move off campus next semester. UNT says they will retain your College Inn rates and give you priority choice for a new room. https://t.co/acn5fb9kGm

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Democrats abandon the #MeToo movement for Joe Biden📝@RealBrettDavis 📸@pastellivi https://t.co/oZASgoM8An

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING NEWS: College Inn to close by end of semester📝 @Mizecarter 📸 @veryoak https://t.co/nXOxQE0ABF https://t.co/MeRycWkQwG

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Mizecarter: Just got official word that College Inn will be closing at the end of the Fall 2020 semester. More info soon. @ntdaily

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Women’s golf finishes in 4th place, establishes new program record in Schooner Fall Classic📝@JohnFields0 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/NXfOAsrrSu

- 18 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram