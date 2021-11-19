Democrats could be responsible for a Trump 2024 win

As we are about to enter the new year, the 2024 presidential election is a lot closer than we think. The midterm elections in 2022 will also serve as a progress report of the party behind the current administration. Fifty-one percent of voters said they would vote for Republican candidates if the 2022 midterms were held today, according to various polls. If what occurred in the Virginia gubernatorial race reflects things to come, we might be in more trouble than we think.

The 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election was a stunning blow to the Democratic Party when Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated incumbent Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin made a campaign pledge to eliminate critical race theory from the state curriculum on “day one,” lifting mask mandates and advocating for small government.

Youngkin condemned the violence that erupted in the Capitol on Jan. 6 and has never asked for former President Donald Trump to campaign for him. However, it could be nothing more than an act to appeal to “Pro-Trumpers” and “Never Trumpers,” especially when his campaign actively tried to appease both sides. Youngkin’s stances on critical race theory and COVID-19 mandates prove that his act is nothing short of a poker face.

The 2022 midterms are going to be a challenge for the Democratic Party. All 34 Class three seats are up for election which currently consists of 14 Democrats and 20 Republicans. President Joe Biden has an incredible task of needing to satisfy the needs of the public, and he needs to do it fast. His first step was to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: a $1 trillion infrastructure bill aimed to fix bridges, roads and expand internet access to millions of Americans.

While this should be a significant victory for the Democratic Party, many Americans don’t get the significance of the bill. Roads are a mess, but how is the expansion of internet access going to appease Americans who don’t struggle with the issue? Everyday Americans struggle with inflation and the economy. Both are direct symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfair to blame Biden as he inherited the mess we got into, but it’s been nearly an entire year since he’s been in office and his accomplishments are sporadic.

However, Biden does have ambitious plans to improve the Democrats’ chances in 2022. He has proposed more than $5 trillion in new spending initiatives over the next decade, which will be partially paid by tax increases on corporations and families of the elite. He’s also big on liberal priorities ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to police accountability.

Democrats must set big goals and achieve them in the next two years as 2024 approaches. There is no clear frontrunner for the GOP during the presidential election, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis being the most likely candidate if Trump doesn’t run.

However, Trump has left his intentions for 2024 a mystery. Whether it’s due to ongoing legal investigations or because he simply does not have a clear plan, he can be a nightmare for Democrats if everything goes wrong for them.

Trump would beat Biden by two points if the rematch occurred today, according to a poll taken by the Boston Herald. To remain competitive, Biden needs to instill policies that will cause inflation to lower and boost the economy. Biden had every right to point the finger at Trump for his botched handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy that suffered because of it, but he won’t be able to campaign against that in 2024.

The scariest aspect of Trump’s hypothetical win would be if he’s willing to let go of the Oval Office. Trump dangerously said that he felt entitled to a third term because the second one should be a do-over since people outside his fanbase didn’t give him a fair shot. He appointed unqualified relatives into his administration like he was trying to create a kingdom rather than enforce a democracy.

Trump never understood nor respected presidency. He used it to enrich himself, not only with money but with fame. Before taking office, he was a celebrity who no one took seriously. Then he graduated into the position of the presidency but was still the subject of ridicule. It wasn’t until Jan. 6 did everyone realize how powerful of a grasp he had on his supporters.

A second Trump term would bring irreparable damage to the country. It would continue to be divisive as the president could provoke his supporters to incite violence so long as it benefits him. I don’t agree with everything Biden has chosen to focus his agenda on, but I do believe he has America’s best interest at heart. That’s a lot more than I can say about Trump and the majority of Republican politicians at the moment.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles