Demonstrators spark student counter-protest in Library Mall

UNT students gathered at the Library Mall this afternoon after word spread that a small group of demonstrators appeared wielding signs that read “BLM are racist thugs,” “Every Real Muslim is a Jihadist” and “”Got Aids Yet?” on them.

The group of demonstrators originally declined to identify with any organization or larger group, but have been identified as part of the Nation Street Preachers Conference which is currently taking place in Arlington, Texas. Today was listed as an “outreach” event at UNT as a scheduled item on their conference itinerary online. Students’ responses ranged from loudly playing trombones to impromptu dance parties.

“These people are projecting the wrong message of Jesus Christ and I am here to counter as a Roman Catholic,” sports management junior James Rodriquez said.

In an email sent out from Shani Moore, the director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the university, she said the protest was “triggering a lot of students” and that their department and the Dean of Students office have set up a “Safe Brave Space,” a space for students to go after the protest.

The safe space is located in Union 333 A-B and features an open mic and pizza. Organizers are attempting to bring in counselors “to help students process.”

Members of the conference are planning to return to campus on Friday at 11:30 a.m. for another demonstration.

Members of the North Texas Daily photo staff covered the scene of the demonstration.

A student blares a trombone in the face of the person speaking with a megaphone at the protest on library mall. @ntdaily pic.twitter.com/1jWmTphK5D — Kathryn Jennings (@jathrynkennings) March 29, 2018

Students are cheering and playing instruments to drown out the protestor who is talking with a megaphone @ntdaily #unt pic.twitter.com/SH1pN9PZV9 — nikki (@nikkinikxo) March 29, 2018

Protest has taken an interesting turn. Dance battle now going on. pic.twitter.com/QH9q0xUQcf — Julian Esparza (@JulianEsparzaTV) March 29, 2018

< ► > Sign-wielding protesters, who have been identified as part of the Nation Street Preachers Conference, appeared at the Library Mall on UNT's campus Thursday afternoon. After word of their presence was heard around campus, students gathered to counter-protest the demonstration. Trevon McWilliams

Featured Image: A protest takes place at the Library Mall Thursday afternoon. Kathryn Jennings