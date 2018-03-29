North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Demonstrators spark student counter-protest in Library Mall

March 29
16:34 2018
UNT students gathered at the Library Mall this afternoon after word spread that a small group of demonstrators appeared wielding signs that read “BLM are racist thugs,” “Every Real Muslim is a Jihadist” and “”Got Aids Yet?” on them.

The group of demonstrators originally declined to identify with any organization or larger group, but have been identified as part of the Nation Street Preachers Conference which is currently taking place in Arlington, Texas. Today was listed as an “outreach” event at UNT as a scheduled item on their conference itinerary online. Students’ responses ranged from loudly playing trombones to impromptu dance parties.

“These people are projecting the wrong message of Jesus Christ and I am here to counter as a Roman Catholic,” sports management junior James Rodriquez said.

In an email sent out from Shani Moore, the director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the university, she said the protest was “triggering a lot of students” and that their department and the Dean of Students office have set up a “Safe Brave Space,” a space for students to go after the protest.

The safe space is located in Union 333 A-B and features an open mic and pizza. Organizers are attempting to bring in counselors “to help students process.”

Members of the conference are planning to return to campus on Friday at 11:30 a.m. for another demonstration.

Members of the North Texas Daily photo staff covered the scene of the demonstration.

A protester holding a “Got Aids Yet?” sign yells over a crowd of students.180329_Walters_Protest (5)180329_Walters_Protest (6)180329_Walters_Protest (1)Students talk with a protester during a protest Wedensday.IMG_3769IMG_4245IMG_4197Students hold signs at the protest at the Library Mall Thursday afternoon.IMG_3933IMG_3732IMG_1490_MG_1407_MG_1404_MG_1316
<
>
Sign-wielding protesters, who have been identified as part of the Nation Street Preachers Conference, appeared at the Library Mall on UNT's campus Thursday afternoon. After word of their presence was heard around campus, students gathered to counter-protest the demonstration. Trevon McWilliams

Featured Image: A protest takes place at the Library Mall Thursday afternoon. Kathryn Jennings

