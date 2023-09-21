Denton 360 Academy begins 2nd year

The Denton 360 Academy, a program from the city of Denton that was started to teach participants about the local government and community, will begin its second run on Sept. 21.

The program will be held on select Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include sessions like Responding to the Alarm, Planning for Growth and Leading & Governing.

“Essentially, the goal of a program like Denton 360 is to provide participants with insights into the workings of local government and to cultivate a sense of ownership in their community,” said Monica Benavides, assistant to the city manager of Denton and university alumna, said in an email to the North Texas Daily. “This can be hopefully achieved by fostering open dialogue between staff and participants during the various sessions.”

The Denton 360 website said that it provides a “rare chance” to interact with officials within the local government, as well as providing “hands-on activities,” such as visits and demonstrations. Participants are able to ask questions and share concerns during the sessions.

“By learning how the different departments serve the community, they get greater insight into the ‘Who, what, when, where, and why’ of city services,” said Danielle Shaw, director of community services for the city and Denton resident, in an email to the Daily.

Community services is one of the subjects that the fifth session will focus on, titled “Where Community Grows.” Taking place on Oct. 19, the session also includes the subsections of about the Denton Public Library and Denton Parks and Recreation.

“Specifically, the community services presentation dives into the city’s housing, neighborhood and social services programs,” Shaw said in an email to the Daily. “It introduces participants to the complex social issues of poverty, housing, and homelessness our community faces and how the City is working collaboratively reduce the negative impacts of these issues to strengthen individuals and families and the neighborhoods where they live.”

Shaw said the Denton 360 program gives participants a “deeper understanding” of the city of Denton.

“Through these sessions they get to meet the people serving in each department,” Shaw said in an email to the Daily. “They get to learn what staff do on a day-to-day basis, identify when and where services are delivered for better access, and most importantly understanding why these are the services provided.”

Denton Municipal Electric is also hosting a session on Saturday, Sept. 30 under the name “Powering Denton.” DME also hosted a session for the first Denton 360 program last year.

“This session will begin at DME Headquarters, where participants will learn about the general electrical operations, benefits of having a community-owned and not-for-profit public power utility, information about available energy efficiency rebates, and some useful energy savings tips,” said Stuart Birdseye, external affairs administrator for the DME and university alumnus, in an email to the Daily. “Following that brief session, the group will then head over to the Denton Energy Center to see firsthand how the power plant produces electricity.”

The Denton 360 website said that one of the benefits of the program is that the “newfound knowledge” that this year’s 33 participants will gain might motivate their participation in the community and government.

“Collectively, I think that there are certain ones that appeal more to others,” Benavides said. “If they’re a business owner, then they might be more interest in economic development. Or let’s say a parent with a small child, they would be more interest in parks and libraries. It’s subjective depending on what you’re interested in.”

The schedule for this year said at the bottom of the page that the participants will be recognized with a certificate of completion at a city council meeting on Dec. 5. Last year, the graduation was done by Mayor Gerard Hudspeth on Dec. 13.

“Denton 360 is a valuable program aimed at engaging residents in the Denton community,” Hudspeth said in an email to the Daily. “It enhances civic engagement, hands-on learning, transparency. Building these connections can lead to new partnerships, initiatives, and a stronger sense of belonging within the community.”

The Denton 360 website said people who participate in the program will be more prepared when trying to understand community issues.

“When people have a better understanding of the issues and learn more about community needs, they are more empowered to engage and participate more fully in the governance process,” Shaw said.

Featured Image: Courtesy of the City of Denton