Denton artist explores, experiments creatively with multimedia projects

Denton resident Julianne Butler, 24, has created art since as early as she can remember. Her creative passion has continued to stick with her throughout her life.

Butler partakes in multiple mediums of art, including painting on clothes and beading canvases. She said her current primary modes of art are acrylic painting and ink drawing, although she continues to branch out with other mediums occasionally.

“I have a recent piece I did that I was actually using a lot of makeup tools [for], specifically because it was playing [into] the vanity of the piece,” Butler said. “I like to experiment a lot with what I do.”

Butler said her journey as an artist primarily began with a pencil on paper, what she considers to be a more traditional pathway into the craft.

“I’ve been drawing pretty much since as early as I could pick up a pen,” Butler said. “It’s just always something I’ve had a knack for. It consumed most of my hours even [when I was] very young.”

University theatre junior Colin Cooke said they like the wide artistic range that spans Butler’s pieces.

“I like the variety,” Cooke said. “Sometimes she does mythological work, sometimes she does more serious artwork and sometimes she even does fanart of characters. [She does] painting on VHS tapes and [uses] jackets and jeans and boots as a canvas.”

Butler said she draws inspiration for her art from a few sources, including media that she grew up loving and has emotional attachments to, as well as her own emotional states and life experiences.

“More often, I’m creating art off of a bit more of an emotional headspace, off of things that bring me peace in the world,” Butler said. “I like to just sit out among the trees, and sometimes I’ll see little frogs and stuff, so I’ll do little frog pieces if that’s something that brought me calm that day. And then other times, it’s just off of my general life experience because I’ve lived a life that people write memoirs about.”

Butler said her goal is to create art that touches upon topics and themes that are uncomfortable to talk about. She enjoys creating art that draws upon taboos.

“I like to play with things like death, monsters and femininity — things that aren’t generally well-liked in our society,” Butler said. “I’ll create pieces regarding things that we don’t like to talk about because art allows us to not talk about it.”

Butler said she personally enjoys pursuing artistic endeavors due to the way it makes her feel.

“I think I personally like creating art because it allows a space to just exist,” Butler said. “Not for other people […] but just with yourself and [to] take in what thoughts you’re feeling.”

Butler participates in markets held by organizations in Denton, where she displays her art, and occasionally goes to Dallas or Fort Worth to partake in markets there as well. Butler said the art she chooses to sell varies due to the clientele she’s selling towards. Additionally, her selected works have to reflect what she is feeling most connected to at the time.

“Sometimes it’s just little silly things that bring me joy because I don’t think my Gonzo painting is ever going to sell, but he sits there on the table, waiting,” Butler said. “A lot of it’s just stuff that I find [a] personal connection to [which] is how I make the decision on what goes out on the table [and] what stays at home.”

Butler’s friend Emily Fasano, 23, believes Butler’s art inspires others to branch out due to how the creative explores a variety of different mediums.

“I definitely think [Butler’s art] impacts others to try new things and to think outside of the box,” Fasano said. “She tends to try everything.”

Butler considers art to be a unique form of expression and said it acts as one for both the artist who creates the work and those who view it.

“I think that art, and particularly visual art, has a very unique way of being able to express your emotions in a way that other people can also put their own emotions onto, while you still have your own interpretation of it,” Butler said. “It’s such a snapshot of a moment. Being able to take those momentary feelings and get those out is very cathartic.”

Featured Image Julianne Butler poses with one of her paintings on April 23, 2023. MaKenzie Givan