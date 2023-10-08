Denton artist explores the true meaning of home and self-love

In her latest artwork titled, “Home,” Denton artist Anna Mikhaela Reyes uses art to cope with the struggles of everyday life.

Born in Manila, Philippines, Reyes has more than one place she calls home. She first moved to California, where she spent most of her younger years. She then moved to Georgia, where she graduated from Kennesaw State University with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and a concentration in drawing and painting. Reyes finally settled in Denton, Texas, three years ago.

Her love for art began when she was young. The stories, different colors and themes made Reyes feel inspired by artwork, wanting to continue to make art “beautiful.”

“I was drawing since I was a little girl. I drew a lot of anime and Studio Ghibli films growing up,” Reyes said.

Reyes was raised in what she called a “dysfunctional” household that affected her mental health.

“I always felt this really melancholy feeling, and it just kind of popped up every now and again,” Reyes said. “I couldn’t anticipate when it was going to happen.”

The melancholy feeling made Reyes feel homesick, but it confused her.

“I’m sitting here at home with my family, and I was like, ‘Why do I feel homesick? What exactly am I feeling homesick for?,'” Reyes said.

The confusion continued through Reyes’ adulthood. Yet, the feelings became the building blocks for her artwork, “Home.”

“I wanted to know where home is for me in terms of physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Reyes said.

Reyes felt displaced from her physical home and herself. The warmth of a family home was missing as well. Reyes never had a sense of identity and was lost, looking for a home within herself.

“Home” is a representation of Reyes and her journey back home. It also lets others know that feeling lost occasionally is a normal part of life. “Home” is the sense of comfort present inside, longing to find its true meaning.

“If you have yourself and know yourself,” said Reyes. “That’s where you can always come back to even if you feel lost in the other aspects of your life.”

Recently, Reyes earned a benefit from her piece “Home.” For September, Reyes was honored as the Visual Art League of Lewisville artist of the month. VAL is a non-profit that promotes the visual arts.

For each meeting hosted by VAL, each artist has to bring a piece of artwork that they have recently completed. The artworks are then displayed and numbered. From there, everyone inside the meeting views each of the pieces and votes on what they like the most.

Reyes said she felt “lucky” and “blessed” when “Home” was announced as the winner.

“To me, it was special because that piece is very personal to me,” Reyes said. “I feel even more special that you know other people who found [Home] intriguing as well.”

Denise Holguin, social media chair and reporter for VAL, said “Home” creates an impact on those who view it.

“As with all art, there are a variety of interpretations,” Holguin said. “[Some] of them is on being comfortable in one’s own skin [and] to be able to take shelter in that one place you should feel safe- ‘home.'”

VAL continues to support artists like Reyes to continue making art, with its goal to create a “positive” environment to display art for the community. The non-profit organization hopes to bring inspiration, questions and connection among the artists and the art.

Joseph Izganics, Reyes’ husband and former skateboard shop owner, said Reyes’ art is unlike others.

“It’s very different from things you normally see,” Izganics said. “I like the mix of how [Reyes’ art] is charcoal with the colors, which is something that is very unique.” Reyes and Izganics eloped on Aug. 25.

Reyes continues to work with art and is currently working on two more pieces. From Oct. 5 to 8, she will be selling her prints and exhibiting her artwork at the Other Art Fair in Dallas. It is an event hosted by Saatchi Art, a database where artists display and sell their work online. Reyes has been gifted the opportunity to participate in the Other Art Fair because she won because of her submitted artwork on Saatchi Art.

Featured Image: Anna Mikhaela Reyes poses with her drawing “Home” on Sept. 26, 2023. Brendan McDonald