Denton Arts & Jazz Festival back with music-filled weekend

Festival goers browse through booths of art displayed outside the Civic Center at Denton Arts and Jazz Festival.

After 18 months, Denton Arts & Jazz Festival is back this weekend for its 41st year with food, exhibits, art and jazz.

Denton Arts & Jazz Festival will be held at Quakertown Park and Facilities at 321 E. McKinney St. in Denton.

This year’s event will take place over the course of three days: Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Following are the six stages with full lineups for attendees to enjoy this weekend:

The Arts & Jazz Festival also has six food courts for attendees to enjoy and vendor booths throughout the park.

The Children’s Art Tent is located in the north park and will offer 15 different stations for children to explore clay, stamp art, collage art, drawing and more. For more information on the Children’s Art Area, visit dentonjazzfest.com/attractions/childrens-art-area/.

Precautions have been set to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including closing the Center Stage inside the Senior Center to avoid crowding and reducing the size of the Children’s Art Tent and moving its stations outdoors. Full sinks have been added to all portable restroom stations, and signage throughout the park will remind guests to wear masks in crowded areas and practice social distancing.

For more information about Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, visit dentonjazzfest.com.

