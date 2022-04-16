Denton Baker creates whimsical cookies for the Denton Community

For the past eight years, Elizabeth Hassett has been whipping up and creating whimsical cookies in Denton. Hassett has been baking cookies since she was in high school and started making them as a full-time job in the past two years with her business, Elizabeth Bakes.

After moving to Denton, Hasset said she realized going back to the university was not going to be the path for her. Instead, Hasset wanted to go back to what she loved to do — baking.

Hassett never went to culinary school, but that did not stop her. Hasset began applying to different kitchens in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and got a position under a pastry chef in a high-end bakery in Dallas. Later, Hasset worked under a classically trained pastry chef who worked out of a kitchen built in her garage.

After gaining experience under two pastry chefs and working as a cake decorator at a small bakery in north Fort Worth, Hassett went into the field and started at the bottom and built her way up.

“I guess I’ve done apprenticeships, picking up experience here and there and then just kind of making it my own,” Hasset said. “That’s kind of how you do it in kitchens anyway.”

Hasset has always had a passion for baking, but she did not grow up baking homemade goods. While she used box cakes and desserts, Hasset said she always found decorating as the most interesting part of baking.

Through Elizabeth Bakes, Hassett sells custom iced cookies with watercolor or hand-painted designs of florals, intricate lettering, logos, characters and more.