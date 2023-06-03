Denton band Jockey prepares for summer tour

Multicolored lights and crowds of local music lovers fill the atmosphere of Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios while bands play in various locations, some practicing and others performing.

The seemingly chaotic ambience is perhaps what local band Jockey loves about the venue. They have played on the stages at Rubber Gloves several times before, and the venue will be the last stop of their summer 2023 performances.

In 2021, the group was started by vocalist and guitarist Jonah Lancaster and drummer and long-time collaborator Miguel Jaquez. The pair did not yet have a name nor yielded to a specific genre, but said they instead chose to run with the idea of music based on raw emotions.

“We’ve always written just what sounds good to us, never really trying for an exact style and I think people are drawn to that,” Lancaster said.

Later came the addition of guitarist and friend Tanis Reed, who Lancaster and Jaquez knew from the Lewisville Skatepark. The band then started incorporating a more emo sound as well as elements of math rock to their style. This was also when the official name “Jockey” was taken on.

The name was Reed’s idea, and came from the video game “Left 4 Dead 2,” after the mind-controlling zombie appointments that control players by jumping on their backs. At the time, the rest of the band did not know where the name had come from, and were surprised to learn their name later was a game reference.

“It sucks!” Jaquez said.

The group was then introduced by a friend to bassist and university student Ethan Imhoff. He joined Jockey in 2022, completing the band’s current makeup. His opinion on the origins of Jockey’s name?

“It’s awesome!” Imhoff said.

While they can joke and laugh together, the bandmates of Jockey said they focus when it comes time to perform, compose and tour together.

The band finds Jockey tours to be expansive ordeals. In the past, their shows have taken them all over the United States, from Nevada to Florida to Virginia.

Their 2023 summer shows started in Austin, Texas on May 27. The tour will continue across Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Dallas and Denton until August 11.

When away from home, the band opts for taking residency with friends and family instead of staying in hotels.

“We’ve only stayed in hotel rooms maybe three times,” Lancaster said. “It’s lots of couches and floors. Basically just whoever will take us.”

Jockey’s tours consist of record store escapades and seeing the highlights of the cities the band stays in. Some highlights include the store End of an Ear in Austin and The Record Space in St. Louis, Mo., with Dumb Records in Springville, Illinois being their favorite performance venue.

Aside from upcoming shows, the band is also pursuing other musical projects. After “Tail End of Mourning,” Jockey has an EP they are recording this summer.

The band members each have songs they look forward to playing live on tour. Lancaster likes “Lake by Your House” off of their latest album, “Bleak and Colorful,” as well as “Serrated.” Reed prefers “Unwell” from their 2021 EP “How to Put Your Guts On” when on stage.

“It’s not very complex,” Reed said. “You just get to throw down and go crazy.”

As for Jaquez and Imhoff, they both enjoy playing “Tail End of the Mourning,” an unreleased track inspired by the band SKRAMS and the shoegaze genre.

The band said the thing these songs have in common — the reason they enjoy playing them — is that they get people up and moving. Jockey believes in order to really understand their music, it has to be interacted with.

“Go crazy, go stupid,” Lancaster said. “Leave it all on the court physically and emotionally.”