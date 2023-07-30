Denton becomes first North American city to use LiDAR technology

Denton has become the first North American city to work with Singapore-based company Greehill and their light detection and ranging technology for urban tree inventories.

Greehill was founded in 2017 and helps cities “analyze and manage trees to tangibly improve the lives of citizens,” according to its website. After its success in Singapore, the company opened locations in Berlin, Budapest, Paris and San Francisco. Recently, the company reached North America.

“We just entered the North American market last year,” said Gabor Goertz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Greehill. “Denton is the first city in North America to be able to better manage its urban forest through Greehill’s Smart Tree Inventory.”

The company specializes in creating technology to keep a better environment.

“Overall, Greehill’s mission is to help cities thrive and become ‘cities in a garden,'” Goertz said. “This means becoming greener, safer, healthier, more resilient and providing the best natural environment for their citizens.”

The partnership, which began June 26, utilizes technology developed at Greehill to create a complete inventory of trees for the cities they work for. What once took up to a year to complete can now be accomplished in a matter of weeks, Haywood Morgan, urban forester and Denton Parks and Recreation staff member said. Greehill uses a special vehicle equipped with a high-performance laser-based system called LiDAR, light detection and ranging, along with high-resolution cameras to scan a city.

“The result of this step is a huge database of terabytes of data that contains a centimeter-accurate copy of the entire city,” Goertz said.

The company uses the data to create the 4D Digital Tree Twin. This gives an exact shape and detail of a tree, distinguishing it from other objects that can be found within a city park. The Digital Tree Twin shows the position, height, stem diameter, crown size, and species of the tree.

“But we go much further,” Goertz said. “For example, we calculate a safety factor for each tree, which indicates the wind speed at which the tree will break. We also check for disease, assess the vitality of each tree and analyze whether branches are interfering with the visibility of traffic signs or growing across roads or into infrastructure such as cables.”

The information gained from this technology helps a city make better decisions regarding urban trees.

“A tree inventory helps our staff make decisions on how to direct our financial and staffing resources to maintain our urban tree canopy,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Gary Packan. “We are excited to integrate this new technology into our Parks system by using best practices to improve the services to our residents.”

The process leading to partnership between Denton and the Greehill company began over a year ago when a representative of the company contacting the city of Denton’s Parks and Recreation department.

“I got an email also wanting to talk to me about their software and their technology for inventory and trees,” Morgan said. “Initially I was a little skeptical. I ended up setting up a meeting with the representative here in Denton [and] invited a couple of other cities where I know some people that may be interested. After seeing the demo of the program and their method for inventory and trees, it sold me.”

The purpose of a tree inventory is to keep a “snapshot in time,” Morgan said. It allows cities to manage urban trees more effectively and shows the overall size and condition of the tree, which ones are healthy or sick and which trees need to be managed and pruned. This allows for city planning while being more conscious of the environment.

“Today, in some major cities, up to 60 percent of trees have low vitality or are unhealthy,” Goertz said. “Unhealthy trees lose their ability to cool a city, filter fine particles from the air and absorb [carbon dioxide] from the environment. In addition, we see more tree-related accidents that injure citizens and damage infrastructure. At the same time, the cost of maintaining these unhealthy trees increases significantly.”

According to a press release from the city of Denton, the LiDAR system will collect data within 30 days, and a second data set will be collected in a couple of years to see the “analysis of the growth of public trees.”

Featured Image: A line of trees stand in a City of Denton public park on July 5, 2023. Makayla Brown