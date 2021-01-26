Denton Black Film Festival goes virtual

The seventh annual Denton Black Film Festival will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will run until Feb. 1, with films from local Black media creators that fall under the theme of “We Tell Our Stories.”

This year’s festival is taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 virus, but the event will still be filled with content for media-lovers. Local screenwriters, actors, directors, cinematographers and filmmakers are showcasing their short films, web series and documentaries.

The Denton Black Film Festival was founded in 2014 by Harry Eaddy, Cheylon Brown and Mesha George in an effort to bring cinema from Black creators to Denton. Since its start, it has become an annual tradition that Denton gathers for, whether it is in person or virtually. Proceeds from the festival benefit scholarships for African American students in Denton.

The six-day event will have more than 100 hours of programming, 20 blocks of interactive workshops, a virtual lounge for creatives to network, more than 35 blocks of film screening and more. Attendees can find the full event schedule on the website.

Tickets can be purchased at dbff.eventive.org. Tickets cost $24.99 for the Three Block Package, $39.99 for the Five Block Package, $89.99 for the Silver Virtual Film Pass, $129.99 for the Gold VIP Virtual Experience Pass and Individual Screening Tickets are free.

Courtesy Denton Black Film Festival