Denton blogger promotes sustainability within local community

Opening her closet door, Denton-based content creator Lillia Whittington, 25, begins to assemble today’s outfit. She sifts through her closet, now half the size of what it was two years ago, and carefully plans her look.

Though this limited wardrobe may seem unconventional for a fashion blogger, it is an essential part of Lillia’s brand.

“It’s so incredibly unsustainable to be creating 1,000 new styles for your website,” Lillia said. “Who needs 1,000 new styles every week? Nobody.”

Through her blog, The D. Diaries, Lillia encourages others to practice economically conscious forms of sustainable fashion.

While Lillia is now a large advocate of living sustainably, she has not always followed these practices.

Lillia first started her blog in 2016 as a fashion design student at Texas Women’s University. Then, she focused on posting trendy, hyper-fashion looks. As she tried to become one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s top fashion influencers, Lillia said she depended on fast fashion brands, including H&M and SHEIN.

As she continued through college, Lillia began to notice how much waste occurred within the fashion industry. She said a lot of this waste comes from the production of cheap, fast fashion items, such as those that were littered throughout her wardrobe.

“I quickly realized that I’m contributing to the problem,” Lillia said. “That really brought awareness to me of like, ‘Oh, what can I do in the industry to help prevent this?’”

Soon after, Lillia began moving into more sustainable practices, like thrifting and incorporating long-lasting staple pieces into her wardrobe.

“I just shifted into a new phase of life,” Lillia said.

Today, one of The D. Diaries’ main focuses is promoting sustainable fashion, namely through the use of a capsule wardrobe: a limited selection of long-lasting, interchangeable clothing items.

Lillia said taking the initial steps to review the size and quality of one’s closet helps others understand more about their contribution to fashion waste. By gradually creating a capsule wardrobe, she said others can reverse today’s wasteful consumer mindset.

“We’ve moved into this consumer environment where we are told that there are now 52 seasons in a year and we are to buy something new every season,” Lillia said. “In reality, if you just invest in 50 good pieces […], you can actually create something new every time without buying a single new thing for your wardrobe.”

In addition to eco-friendly fashion tips, Lillia also focuses on how to be a conscious consumer within the Denton area.

On her blog, Lillia often highlights local businesses that help promote sustainability in Denton, such as compost centers and salvage shops. She said it is important to shed light on such areas in a local community in order to bring awareness to sustainable options that can be found in one’s own neighborhood.

“Without our local businesses […], we wouldn’t have access to those areas within our community to be more conscious consumers,” Lillia said.

Courtney Stucky, Lillia’s friend and creator of Denton-based blog Local + Small, connected with Lillia through their shared focus of shopping locally. She said being able to connect with other local content creators, like Lillia, has helped them support others who share similar goals.

“Having that community of people who have the same mindset, the same mission of helping support local and small businesses […] brings positivity to our community,” Stucky said. “It is a collective effort.”

Lillia’s husband Fielder Whittington, 25, said Lillia receives the same support from the Denton community that she herself has put into it. He believes this encouragement helps them both realize the impact of her work stretches beyond just digital platforms.

“We’ll just be walking down a street in Denton and people will come up to her and say, ‘I love what you did here. What are you doing next? What are your big plans?’” Fielder said. “Having that support of the local community […] says a lot about Lillia and her ability to be such a strong, influential voice to others.”

Through her work, Lillia said she has been able to have a fulfilling life by being able to focus on her passions while also leaving a positive impact on the local community.

“It is really amazing that I get to wake up every day and have the ability, the freedom to serve my audience and my community,” Lillia said.

As her brand continues to grow, Lillia said she plans to further connect with the Denton community through charity events and fundraisers. She said by supporting these events and spreading the word about conscious consumerism, she hopes others can understand how little shifts in one’s lifestyle can make a huge difference.

“It’s not only fashion, it’s how the community is overall pushing toward a sustainable future of living,” Lillia said.

Courtesy The D. Diaries