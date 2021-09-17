Denton Blues Fest brings iconic music to Quakertown Park

Get ready to holler at this weekend’s 23rd annual Denton Blues Fest.

Presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce, the Blues Fest offers a weekend of family fun, food, vendors, shopping and live music.

Denton Blues Fest will be held at Quakertown Park at 321 E. McKinney St. in Denton. Admission to the festival is free.

The festival’s performances ramp up at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 on the Main Stage with Denton-based Little Elmo & The Mambo Kings.

This weekend promises vibrant performances from Mr. Sipp, “The Mississippi Blues Child,” winner of the 2014 International Blues Challenge, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twister, Mike Zito and other brassy and sassy performers who will jam out this Saturday and Sunday.

Following is the performance schedule for this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 18

12:30 p.m.: Little Elmo & The Mambo Kings

2:00 p.m.: Gregg A. Smith

3:30 p.m.: Ricky White

5:00 p.m.: Carolyn Wonderland

6:30 p.m.: Mr. Sipp

8:30 p.m.: Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters

Sunday, Sept. 19

12:00 p.m.: Cassandra Berry & Mark Graham

1:30 p.m.: Susan Thomason & Love Shack Band

3:00 p.m.: Captain Jack Watson

4:30 p.m.: Mike Zito

6:00 p.m.: Fingerprints

All proceeds will go towards the growth and development of services offered by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the Denton Blues Fest, visit https://www.dentonblackchamberonline.org/denton-blues-festival.

Image source Denton Black Chamber of Commerce