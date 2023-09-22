Denton Blues Festival celebrates 25th run with returning band

For the 25th year in a row, the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce held the annual Denton Blues Festival from Sept. 15-17 at Quakertown Park. Well-known Blues artists from across the country brought their talents to North Texas for a weekend of live music, food and shopping from local vendors.

On stage, the band Little Elmo and the Mambo Kings performed traditional Blues music. Under a cloudy overcast, their music echoed through the entire park. People of different ages and backgrounds gathered in Quakertown Park with lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and the occasional pet to watch the Blues performances.

“The music is alive,” said Aaron Cundall, lead band member of Little Elmo and the Mambo Kings and Denton Black Chamber of Commerce member. “It’s a living thing. You can feel the energy emanating from each individual musician and it’s really beautiful.”

This was the band’s seventh year performing at the festival. When Cundall was 8 years old, his guitar teacher, Lu Mitchell, told him, “Whatever you do, just keep doing this, keep what you’re doing and grow with it.”

And Cundall did. While serving 28 years in the U.S. Army, he never stopped pursuing his passion for music. No matter where Cundall got deployed, he would always find other musicians to hang around with and play whenever he had time.

Cundall’s biggest inspiration was the famous Blues musician Huddie William Ledbetter, also known as Lead Belly. So much so that on Saturday at noon, he performed a showcase on the musical history of the musician that inspired his love for Blues music.

Cundall also loves the creativity that comes with being a musician putting his own spin on and modernizing tunes from the ’20s through the ’40s. He said he enjoys seeing the crowd’s reaction to the music that he and the band play.

Along with the numerous bands that took the stage, there were several food and shopping vendors there for those who got hungry while attending the event. There was a little something for everybody – BBQ, chicken, elote, a snow cone truck and TC’s Pieces of Love for those who want something sweet for dessert.

TC’s Pieces of Love is a Black-owned business from Lancaster, Texas that sells candied pecans and has been in business for two and a half years. Charlotte Allen co-owns the business with her husband, Tyrus Allen, and is an assistant principal by profession. Although this was their first time being a vendor at the festival, they attended before as guests to enjoy the music and mingle with other attendees.

“I love serving,” co-owner of TC’s Pieces of Love, Charlotte Allen, said. “Everyone has just been wonderful. So, I’m having a great time.”

Along with celebrating its local music community, Blues Fest and its performers honor the genre’s history. Originating from Gospel music and slavery in the Mississippi Delta, the purpose of the Blues genre was to offer a sense of comfort to those going through tough times. People from all walks of life across the nation could resonate with the lyrics and meaning of Blues songs. Over time, other genres like Jazz and Rock n’ Roll blossomed from Blues music.

“I play the Blues music which came from Black America,” Cundall said. “It was born in Black America and will always have its roots in Black America. Myself and other people might embrace it because we know how beautiful it is.”

Don and Gail Hill, Denton Blues Festival attendees and retirees, have been fans of Blues music for 55 years. In addition to their love of Blues music, they also like Jazz. This is their second year attending the Blues Festival since it started, and they attend the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival every year.

“[The music is] real,” Gail said. “I mean, the feeling, the words are like the way people really feel.”

Featured Image: Wanda King performs at the Denton Blues Festival in Quakertown Park on Sept. 16, 2023. Brendan McDonald