Denton brewing company crafts connection with local art scene

Toasty Bros. founder and co-owner Toast Tiensvold said his two favorite things in life are beer and art. To pursue his longtime dream of becoming a small business owner, Tiensvold said founding a company to connect both aspects of his life just felt right.

“What I live by is just doing what you love to do,” Tiensvold said. “I’ve wanted this since I was little. So it’s all part of doing what makes me happy with my best life.”

Local brewing company Toasty Bros. was founded as an LLC in 2018. Tiensvold saw an opportunity to create his own brand soon after the closing of Whistle Post Brewing Company, where he worked as a brewer. Tiensvold began Toasty Bros. to further his seven-year-long passion for homebrewing with his two co-owners, wife Leah Jordan and friend Eric Hilliard.

Over the years, Tiensvold has sold his own art to help fund the business. He said his work, which he creates under the name The Toasty Poet, can be classified as “wholesome spooky” style. Tiensvold said becoming more involved with the Denton community since 2018 has encouraged him to further his artistic career.

“When I joined the Artists Enclave, I started getting into the art scene and being inspired by all the really great artists that lived here and work here,” Tiensvold said. “Now I do art shows as often as I can.”

To expand Toasty Bros.’s connection to art, Tiensvold recently released several NFTs, including “Toasty boys” and beer labels. Owners of these digital artworks can receive discounts on merchandise and exclusive access to events as thanks for supporting Tiensvold’s art and business.

Hilliard said creating a brewing company with a unique connection to art is a great concept and it is amazing to see Tiensvold showcase his own work through the brand.

“Brewing is my art,” Hilliard said. “Toast is an artist with designing the recipes, and when he and I bounce ideas together, it creates a masterpiece.”

Tiensvold said he feels the art community and the beer and brewing community in Denton are very supportive of each other. Through his experience working in both local communities, Tiensvold said he has found such a large amount of encouragement across the area. He said this level of support has further inspired him to continue his work as an artist and local business owner, as well as continue supporting others himself.

“We all kind of have this idea that a rising tide lifts all boats,” Tiensvold said. “As long as we’re supporting each other, then we’re all going to succeed together.”

Over the past eight months, Toasty Bros. has tried to secure a building to house a combination bar, tasting room and art showroom. The company plans to officially open the space next summer. Hilliard said this expansion is nerve-racking, exciting and a little scary. Nonetheless, he is excited to open their doors to the community around them.

“We get to build upon the dream that Toast had years ago,” Hilliard said. “Expanding our selling territory, massively increasing our production, becoming our own bosses — that’s the dream right?”

The building will house Tiensvold’s physical art and highlight Toasty Bros. NFTs on highlighted projectors. Tiensvold said he wants to feature work from other creatives as well.

He said it is a goal to give exposure to local artists like other Denton businesses, including The Bearded Monk and Denton County Brewing Company, have done for him.

“I just want to be able to help other people grow just like other people have helped me grow,” Tiensvold said.

On top of influencing the local art and brewing scene, Jordan said she hopes to foster a place of gentle understanding. Taking inspiration from recently closed Denton brewery Armadillo Ale Works, Jordan said she wants Toasty Bros. to stand as a company that is supportive of Denton’s LBGTQ residents – even in the face of opposing and unfair protests.

“As an ally, it is my goal to continue Armadillo’s work of carrying the torch for that community,” Jordan said. “[I want] to create a space where everyone is supported and welcomed.”

While Toasty Bros. expands into its own brick-and-mortar bar, Tiensvold said he plans to keep the company as a small, local business. He said following the brand’s original idea of being a Denton mom-and-pop brewery will keep their ties to the local area strong.

Tiensvold hopes to highlight the best qualities of local beer and art as Toasty Bros. continues to be a member of the Denton community.

“Denton is already an art city, so I just want to do what I can to help that,” Tiensvold said. “There’s definitely already that connection between brewing and art here – that impacts the community in a cultural way, and it’s cool to help people see that.”