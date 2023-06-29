Denton celebrates Pride Month 2023

This June, members of the North Texas Daily‘s staff captured Pride Month celebrations across the Denton area. Local Pride committee PRIDENTON held weekly events to highlight, celebrate and educate others about the local LGBTQ+ community.

The organization’s 2023 theme was “Rooted in Resistance.” This month, the organization aimed to act as a collective by digging in their heels to plant themselves and help grow a better future for members of Denton’s queer community.

Festivities began on June 3 with a morning Pride Path Chalking event in collaboration with Texas Equal Access Fund, a charity that provides funding to low-income North Texans seeking an abortion. Dentonites were invited to join together across The Square to create Pride-inspired chalk designs along the sidewalks.

The second annual A Night OUT on The Square was later held on June 9. Putting a twist on the typical Pride parade, the event featured a variety of local vendor lawn “floats” and several speakers. Several guest speakers, including local drag performer BodyXBlunts and Texas House District 64 candidate Nova Martin, spoke at the evening’s rally to vocalize their support for the queer community and their continuous fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Featured Image: Shawn Wyse of Poor People March poses with a handwritten sign on June 9, 2023. Lauren Campbell.