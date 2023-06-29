North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Denton celebrates Pride Month 2023

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton celebrates Pride Month 2023

Denton celebrates Pride Month 2023
June 29
14:00 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

This June, members of the North Texas Daily‘s staff captured Pride Month celebrations across the Denton area. Local Pride committee PRIDENTON held weekly events to highlight, celebrate and educate others about the local LGBTQ+ community.

The organization’s 2023 theme was “Rooted in Resistance.” This month, the organization aimed to act as a collective by digging in their heels to plant themselves and help grow a better future for members of Denton’s queer community.

Festivities began on June 3 with a morning Pride Path Chalking event in collaboration with Texas Equal Access Fund, a charity that provides funding to low-income North Texans seeking an abortion. Dentonites were invited to join together across The Square to create Pride-inspired chalk designs along the sidewalks.

The second annual A Night OUT on The Square was later held on June 9. Putting a twist on the typical Pride parade, the event featured a variety of local vendor lawn “floats” and several speakers. Several guest speakers, including local drag performer BodyXBlunts and Texas House District 64 candidate Nova Martin, spoke at the evening’s rally to vocalize their support for the queer community and their continuous fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

To see more of the Daily‘s A Night OUT 2023 coverage, visit ntdaily.com.

Featured Image: Shawn Wyse of Poor People March poses with a handwritten sign on June 9, 2023. Lauren Campbell.

Tags
A Night OUT on the SquareDenton PrideEvent coverageLGBTQ+LGBTQ+ Communityphoto gallerypridePride Monthpridenton
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Samantha Thornfelt

Samantha Thornfelt

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram