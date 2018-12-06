North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Denton City Council considering the removal of the mural above Andy’s Bar

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton City Council considering the removal of the mural above Andy’s Bar

Denton City Council considering the removal of the mural above Andy’s Bar
December 06
00:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Denton City Council is considering the removal of the mural painted above the entrance to Andy’s Bar, a music and bar venue located on the Denton Square. 

Gerard Hudspeth, who sits on the city council representing District 1, started a Twitter poll on Dec. 4, asking people for their input on what should be done to the mural.

People were given the option of “Leave it!,” “Paint over it,” or “I don’t care!” The final results of the poll had 266 votes: 80 percent for “Leave it!,” 7 percent for “Paint over it,” and 13 percent for “I don’t care!”

The hearings are being held because the owner of the bar allegedlydid not follow the procedure for getting permission to have the mural painted. Because the bar is located on the Square, the mural must get approval by the Denton Historic Landmark Commission.

“We’re going to leave it and make a decision after the design standard is in place, which should be in February,” Hudspeth said.

The mural, painted by muralist Dan Black, depicts a bird flying over a the desert. Black painted the mural in October of this year and has painted other murals around the city.

People have replied to Hudspeth’s poll tweet with a variety of reactions.

User @LocomotiveLib wrote, “I didn’t even notice the paint on the front until it became a discussion topic.”

The owner of Andy’s Bar is appealing to city council because the Denton Historic Landmark Commission had not approved another mural that was painted on the building.

Featured Image: Dan Black leans out of a boom lift to paint the exterior of Andy’s Bar facing Locust St. Trevor Seibert

Tags
andy's bardenton squareGerald Hudspeththe Square
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Lizzy Spangler

Lizzy Spangler

Jasmine Robinson

Jasmine Robinson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

13th September 2018 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @EmilyOlkkola: Percy may be stupid, but the one smart thing he does is support student media, like the @ntdaily!! Today, I’m so proud to…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Dose: We know the snuggle is real during the winter break, so here is a list of things that you can do to save… https://t.co/LKonSQiwEU

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The campus-wide examination occurs each semester in coordination with other university efforts to record and addres… https://t.co/jrGBIT62Z6

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
After learning about ties between Marksmen coach Jason Van Dyke and extremist group The Proud Boys, the UNT firearm… https://t.co/N0nDKS5ByC

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2018

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.