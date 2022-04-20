Denton Community Market returns for 13th season

More than 80 vendors and nonprofits were set up as Dentonites flocked to the corner of South Carroll Boulevard and West Mulberry Street for Denton Community Market’s 2022 opening day on April 2. Live music played in the background of the sunny, 70-degree day that kicked off the market’s 13th season.

The market was started when some residents showed interest in having a place to buy local goods back in 2008. Denton residents assembled and attended city hall meetings, and two years later, the first market was held with 10 vendors at the corner of Sycamore Street and Carroll Boulevard in 2010. Since then, the market has grown exponentially, hitting a high of 100 vendors in 2019.

COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020 and 2021 seasons caused this number to fall. At one point over the past two years, the market was only allowed to sell food and other essential items as an outdoor grocery space. However, the market is on its way to surpassing the level it was at prepandemic.

Monique Segovia, Denton resident and owner of Brown Thumb, returned to the market for her second year. After moving to Denton from Florida in 2020 amidst the pandemic, Segovia took advantage of her plant-growing skills and came to the market to socialize and help her anxiety. In the time between last season and this season, she created handmade pots that she sells her plants in, which she says is the most time-consuming part of running her business. Segovia said she also became closer with fellow market vendors.

“I have so many vendor friends now and I can actually call them friends instead of acquaintances because we hang out and do stuff,” Segovia said. “[The market] has kinda been just what I needed to get involved with the community.”

Lovepacs, an organization that supplies food to children at area schools on the free and reduced lunch program during school breaks, was one of the nonprofits at the market Saturday. The organization had a booth set up with free kids’ activities along with information about volunteer opportunities and how to receive Lovepacs boxes.

“Our goal is to show everyone [at the market] that we’re in the community and show that we’re a resource for their kids,” said Makayla Fox, social work sophomore and Lovepacs volunteer. “We want to show that kids can participate too. That’s a big thing.”

Even though the market had been closed since November, market staff continued to work in order to make sure the market ran smoothly when it reopened, said Olivia Welch, booth manager and event coordinator for the Denton Community Market. During the off-season, Welch said vendors applied for a market spot, board meetings were held and events and live music acts were planned. Some of the biggest changes from last season to this season include COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and the addition of a food court area.

“We’ve got a nice little place where people can eat, so we’re hoping to make [the market] more of a come, stay [and] enjoy the weather kind of thing,” Webb said. “I feel like last year and the year before, because of COVID, people kinda just came, got their stuff and left.”

For many local college students, the market is a place to enjoy and relax on the weekends. Kayla Swetnam, advertising sophomore, and Kade Merrill, finance sophomore, attended the market almost every week last year and were anticipating its return. Swetnam said their favorite things about the market include stopping by all the different vendors while Merill said he likes the freshness of the food and ingredients bought at the market.

“It’s a fun little weekend date,” Swetnam said.

The Denton Community Market will be open through November at the Denton County Historical Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Image: The Bill Cornish Trio plays behind the Denton Community Market sign on April 2, 2022. Photo by Owen Oliver