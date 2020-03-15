Denton County confirms first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

A man in Denton County has presumptively tested positive for travel-related COVID-19, Denton County Public Health confirmed in a press release Sunday afternoon. The test results will be considered presumptive until the CDC is able to confirm.

“We strongly encourage community members to adhere to social distancing recommendations and practice routine preventive actions,” Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health, said in the press release. “DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County.”

While the man, who is in his 30s, is not a permanent resident of Denton County, he is temporarily residing in and in in-home isolation in the town of Double Oak — about 12 miles from UNT. Due to HIPAA regulations, DCPH said they will not be releasing any other identifying features.

DCPH is currently working to identify and directly contact any person who may have been exposed to COVID-19 by the individual, the press release said.

On Friday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued an executive order for a local disaster declaration during a press conference, at which officials confirmed there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Denton County.

Health officials encourage individuals to contact their health care provider if they believe they may have been infected and start showing symptoms.

UNT decided to extend spring break for one week, and as of March 23, all courses will be moving to an online or alternative method “wherever possible,” according to an email sent on March 12 to faculty and staff by UNT Chancellor Roe.

As of Sunday morning, there have been at least 2,815 confirmed cases in the United States. Among those cases, there have been at least 59 deaths, according to the New York Times.

Featured Image: Denton County Courthouse sits at the center of the square on Jan. 19, 2019. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia