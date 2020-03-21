Denton County COVID-19 cases reaches 24

North Texas Daily

March 21
16:02 2020
Denton County now has 24 total cases of COVID-19 after Denton County Public Health confirmed six new cases on Saturday, according to a press release. Seven of those cases are located in the city of Denton while Lewisville and Frisco follow, with five and four cases, respectively.

DCPH is currently working to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed and no further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality, according to the press release.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.

Featured Image: Denton County Courthouse sits at the center of the square on Jan. 19, 2020. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Lizzy Spangler

Lizzy Spangler

