Denton County issues new restrictions, closures in regard to COVID-19

Effective 11:59 a.m. March 19, 2020, all bars, clubs, gyms, entertainment venues and theaters in Denton County are to close. In addition to those closures, restaurants will be limited to to-go, drive-thru and curb-side orders only, and any nursing homes, retirement homes, long and short-term care facilities have been instructed to prohibit all non-essential visitors from visiting unless providing “critical assistance or for end-of-life visitation,” according to a Denton County press release late Wednesday.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads has signed an amendment to the existing executive order for disaster declaration for public health emergency amid COVID-19 concerns, and after three more people were confirmed to have COVID-19 in Denton County, including one case of community spread.

“We are taking these mandatory aggressive measures now with the first case demonstrating community spread in Denton County,” Eads said in the press release.

These closures and limitations will remain in effect until 11 a.m. on March 25, 2020, until it is either “rescinded, suspended or amended pursuant to applicable law.”

The amended order also states, “if someone in a household has tested positive for coronavirus, the remaining household members are ordered to isolate at home for a period of 14 days. Members of the household cannot go to work, school or any other community function.”

Denton County officials continue to urge residents to practice routine precaution methods and social distancing measures.

“We do not take these decisions lightly,” Eads said. “However, we must act early, act decisively and act aggressively to flatten the curve in the community spread of this disease. These actions are meant to spare lives.”

This announcement comes after officials across the nation form response plans to COVID-19. There are now five cases in Denton County and about There are currently about 83 confirmed cases in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Nationwide, there are at least 7,038 cases and at least 97 deaths, according to the CDC.

Featured Image: Denton County Courthouse sits at the center of the square on Jan. 19, 2019. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia