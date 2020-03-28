Denton County Judge Andy Eads confirms 54 new COVID-19 cases, 31 of which are at DSSLC

Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Mayor Chris Watts and the Denton County Public Health director held a press conference Friday to announce 54 new cases in the county, 31 of which are at Denton State Supported Living Center.

All 31 of the cases at the center are from residents. One staff member also tested positive, but since they live in another county they are not included in the count.

“[Health and Human Services Commission] is going to station four EMT units out at the Living Center for those that need transportation to the hospital,” Watts said. “They’re going to provide on-site care for those individuals who do not necessarily need to be transported.”

DCPH Director Matt Richardson said he believes the virus was brought in to the center rather than being originally spread by one of the residents.

“They’re a fairly isolated situation in their environment,” Richardson said. “They have 1,400 odd staff members. But it’s not going to be impossible to trace back.”

The other 23 are community-spread and include cases from four new cities: Argyle, Corinth, Roanoke and Krum.

“This spread is not strictly to our urbanized areas,” Eads said. “It is actually spreading county-wide.”

Earlier Friday, the Denton County Commissioners Court extended the stay-at-home executive order through midnight on March 31 and will continue to consider any further extension.

“I made a commitment to the public that we were going to take this in weekly increments,” Eads said. “We will be taking this up again next Tuesday in Commissioners Court.”

Eads also clarified the county’s protocol on exercise and golf courses, which he said should remain closed as they need non-essential staffing to operate.

“We appreciate everyone’s desire to get out, stretch their legs and exercise,” Eads said. “But [golf courses] require staffing with dealing with golf courses and beverages. While individual golfers may be able to apply practices of social distancing, [golfing at a course would] require staff members to come in.”

Eads said the county does not want to apply further restrictions at this time, but people should only go out for essential business, such as grocery shopping or banking, and still practice social distancing when they do.

“We need to have from the public is a compliance with what we’re currently doing,” Eads said. “If [people] would comply with social distancing when they go out into the public to do their essential daily functions … that alone would help solve the problem without having additional measures.”

Courtesy Facebook