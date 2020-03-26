Denton County Judge announces first COVID-19 related death and 13 more cases at press conference

Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced the county’s first COVID-19 death and 13 more cases in the county and encouraged residents to self-isolate at a press conference on Thursday.

Eads said the first COVID-19 death, a Lewisville man in his 40s, occurred Wednesday evening after he experienced “severe complications” with the virus.

“We at Denton County are offering our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our resident,” Eads said. “As your county judge, I cannot stress enough the gravity of the situation we face in Denton County, our region, and across the nation. The loss of our fellow resident underscores the importance of everyone heeding the mandatory stay at home order.”

The city’s stay at home order, which began at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, prohibits the following:

all public and private gatherings outside of a single household

using public playgrounds

visiting nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care facilities

All elective medical, surgical and dental procedures

In-person religious services and activities at churches or worship centers

Eads also said there are a total of 83 COVID-19 cases — eight of which are at Denton State Supported Living Center— in the county, an increase of 13 since Wednesday. Eads said the state is expediting testing kits to Denton County.

“Testing is limited throughout America so the county is not exceptional on that side,” Eads said.

Denton County Director of Public Health Matt Richardson said they are expanding testing at DSSLC.

“Currently, we’ve been testing the most vulnerable patients to protect the medical infrastructure,” Richardson said. “As testing becomes available, we’re going to try a two-prong approach — testing and stratifying, prioritizing those most at risk [and exposure], and then high-risk staff members.”

Eads said he has been in contact with Governor Greg Abbott to discuss support for the county’s healthcare infrastructure and the Texas Chamber of Commerce to discuss outreach for communicating protocol.

“Our desire is to educate the public,” Eads said. “We are asking people to voluntarily comply with the mandate. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the fact that so many people have been complying with our continued measures over this last week.”

While he knows restaurants may be experiencing financial strain due to the stay at home order, Eads said he is proud of those who are adjusting their business models and staying in good spirits.

“We’re going to get through this,” Eads said. “We’re Denton County strong and we’re out to support our business. There’s a lot of positive goodwill out there and people are coming together to get through this.”

