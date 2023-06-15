Denton County Outer Loop receives public interest, criticism

Denton County residents have the opportunity to weigh in until June 22 on Denton County and the Texas Department of Transportation’s proposed alignments for the Regional Outer Loop highway section passing through Denton County.

Two open house meetings were held in May to gauge public interest and concerns — one in Aubrey and one in Denton. The in-person meetings were attended by nearly 400 people according to Madeline Shepherd, the outreach project manager for consulting firm Burns & McDonnell, one of many firms hired by Denton County for the project.

“This was the first round in what will be five rounds of public meetings,” Shepherd said.

Up until the June 22 deadline, residents of Denton County can access the virtual public meeting and leave any feedback or comments for Denton County and TxDOT’s study team.

According to TxDOT, the Outer Loop has been in talks for decades. The Denton County Outer Loop is part of a larger group effort of proposed freeways involving multiple counties. The loop is expected to go around the Dallas metroplex, extending from Denton County, crossing Collin County and then going south through Rockwall, Kaufman and potentially Ellis Counties. The section is expected to be 23 miles in length and will stretch from I-35 in the west to the Dallas North Tollway in the east.

“The Outer Loop is interesting,” City of Denton Principal Planner Ron Menguita said. “I’ve been hearing about it for over 18 years maybe — since I’ve been here.”

In last November’s $650 million bond package, Denton County voters approved funding for planning and environmental studying into the Denton County Outer Loop.

There is still a long process the project must go through before residents see a finished product in Denton County. Construction cannot begin until studies are conducted and other hurdles are cleared. The road project’s FAQ site mentions that construction may not begin for several years.

“We’re really early in the process,” Shepherd said. “We’re in what we call the feasibility stage of this study. We’re looking at what are the feasible route options that minimize impacts to the environment, to the community, and are environmentally feasible.”

An evaluation matrix for the currently proposed alignments can be found in the Regional Outer Loop’s presentation. Shepherd said the project’s engineering team came up with over 50 possible alignments they thought feasible in their initial assessment. From there, they identified seven options on the east and west sides of the Elm Fork Trinity River that scored the highest.