Denton County Outer Loop receives public interest, criticism
Denton County residents have the opportunity to weigh in until June 22 on Denton County and the Texas Department of Transportation’s proposed alignments for the Regional Outer Loop highway section passing through Denton County.
Two open house meetings were held in May to gauge public interest and concerns — one in Aubrey and one in Denton. The in-person meetings were attended by nearly 400 people according to Madeline Shepherd, the outreach project manager for consulting firm Burns & McDonnell, one of many firms hired by Denton County for the project.
“This was the first round in what will be five rounds of public meetings,” Shepherd said.
Up until the June 22 deadline, residents of Denton County can access the virtual public meeting and leave any feedback or comments for Denton County and TxDOT’s study team.
According to TxDOT, the Outer Loop has been in talks for decades. The Denton County Outer Loop is part of a larger group effort of proposed freeways involving multiple counties. The loop is expected to go around the Dallas metroplex, extending from Denton County, crossing Collin County and then going south through Rockwall, Kaufman and potentially Ellis Counties. The section is expected to be 23 miles in length and will stretch from I-35 in the west to the Dallas North Tollway in the east.
“The Outer Loop is interesting,” City of Denton Principal Planner Ron Menguita said. “I’ve been hearing about it for over 18 years maybe — since I’ve been here.”
In last November’s $650 million bond package, Denton County voters approved funding for planning and environmental studying into the Denton County Outer Loop.
There is still a long process the project must go through before residents see a finished product in Denton County. Construction cannot begin until studies are conducted and other hurdles are cleared. The road project’s FAQ site mentions that construction may not begin for several years.
“We’re really early in the process,” Shepherd said. “We’re in what we call the feasibility stage of this study. We’re looking at what are the feasible route options that minimize impacts to the environment, to the community, and are environmentally feasible.”
An evaluation matrix for the currently proposed alignments can be found in the Regional Outer Loop’s presentation. Shepherd said the project’s engineering team came up with over 50 possible alignments they thought feasible in their initial assessment. From there, they identified seven options on the east and west sides of the Elm Fork Trinity River that scored the highest.
“Those seven are what we’re going to dig into deeper,” Shepherd said. “When we go back out to the public in the fall, we will narrow that down a little bit,”
Shepherd said next summer the road project will move into the Environmental Impact Statement process which examines the proposed freeway alignments’ adherences to National Environmental Policy Act standards and then aims to find preferred alternatives to be presented in a later hearing which will conclude the study phase for the Denton County Regional Outer Loop.
“This is going to be a three-year study,” Shepherd said. “It’ll wrap up in the end of 2025–early 2026,”
The Denton County Outer Loop aims to meet a variety of needs for commuters and residents across Dallas-Fort Worth, with the traffic and congestion pains accompanying the metroplex’s projected growth being the most obvious.
One of the primary examples of traffic and congestion issues is U.S. Route 380, the only existing major east-west connection serving Denton. TxDOT is also working separately to improve U.S. 380 as they look to address its issues by widening up the freeway
“It’s what we would call a ‘stroad’,” Lauren Fischer, University of North Texas Urban Planning and Policy professor, said. “Sometimes it tries to be a road that moves cars fast, but it also tries to be a road that people slow down and get services and retail and activities off of. It doesn’t really work well for either of those purposes. I think this outer loop proposal is partially a response to that — recognizing that the main thoroughfare of 380 that’s long been the northern part of our region, is not able to accommodate the kind of traffic we’re seeing right now.”
The start and end points for the road project have not been finalized yet. The virtual public meeting features an interactive comment map where residents can make their thoughts known in relation to specific points on the Denton County section of the Outer Loop. Any comments left will be reviewed by the study team and then passed along to TxDOT.
Comments in the interactive map cover a range of concerns, from those who own property along one of the proposed alignments to those with concerns about the environmental impacts they may have. Public transit has often been brought up in conversation. Fischer notes that other state transportation departments in the U.S. pursue alternatives to car travel, such as transit, biking and mitigating air pollution.
“We really should be having broader conversations about how we sort of think comprehensively about our transportation system,” Fischer said. “Or else we’re just going to keep building more and more outer loop roads — we can’t build our way out of congestion.”
Other members of the community have spoken about the need to focus on renovating U.S. Route 380.
“There have been a lot of public questions, as far as ‘well, if we’re doing this big project on [U.S. Route] 380, why do we need this outer loop?,” local organizer and leader of Stronger Denton Eric Pruett said. “The stated answer that I’ve seen from TxDOT is that it’s a different project meant to serve different needs — and it does seem like it’s far enough away that I buy that argument,
With the upcoming June 22 deadline and the future public meetings in the coming months, Menguita said the public’s involvement in the project is going to help prepare the community in the growth that’s going to happen.
“Keeping engaged is probably one of the things I would highly encourage,” Menguita said. “Hopefully with everyone’s input, we can find a happy medium.”
Featured Image: A sign leads to the entrance of the Texas Department of Transportation building in Denton, Texas on June 9, 2023. Lauren Campbell.
