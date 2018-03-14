North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Denton county patrol sergeant arrested, fired for solicitation of a minor

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton county patrol sergeant arrested, fired for solicitation of a minor

Denton county patrol sergeant arrested, fired for solicitation of a minor
March 14
14:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Denton county patrol sergeant has been fired following charges of online solicitation of a minor, according to a Denton County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Patrol Sgt. West Jordan was arrested after a joint investigation conducted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Jordan is being held in Tarrant County Jail on a second-degree felony charge, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree released a statement Wednesday morning.

“I am shocked and ashamed by the arrest of one of our own for such a horrible crime,” Murphree said. “Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated. He has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office. He has been terminated and we are cooperating fully with the Investigation. I am thankful that Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and his Office and DPS conducted this investigation and was able to get a predator off the street.”

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel has been a staff writer for the North Texas Daily since September 2017.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

8th March 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
You can relive the last week of #SXSW2018 with the ‘SXSW’ highlight at https://t.co/f7aaIJbZhG but stay tuned for m… https://t.co/vXBeNzeXzC

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: From @UrbanOutfitters space 24 twenty for #SXSW2018: @menitrust https://t.co/Axr5ftK9PC

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: From Nebraska Exposed (a showcase full of artists from Nebraska): @eyeHAKIM ~ https://t.co/BCnVWT4i7C

- 4 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: Tonight @EmpireATX for #SXSW2018: @wallowsmusic https://t.co/5dmrD0Tjq3

- 4 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: From @britishmusicbiz #SXSW2018 out of Brighton, UK: @weareourgirl https://t.co/EfPmF1J6q8

- 4 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.