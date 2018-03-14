Denton county patrol sergeant arrested, fired for solicitation of a minor

A Denton county patrol sergeant has been fired following charges of online solicitation of a minor, according to a Denton County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Patrol Sgt. West Jordan was arrested after a joint investigation conducted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Jordan is being held in Tarrant County Jail on a second-degree felony charge, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree released a statement Wednesday morning.

“I am shocked and ashamed by the arrest of one of our own for such a horrible crime,” Murphree said. “Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated. He has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office. He has been terminated and we are cooperating fully with the Investigation. I am thankful that Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and his Office and DPS conducted this investigation and was able to get a predator off the street.”