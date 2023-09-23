Denton County provides resources for Suicide Prevention Month

Content warning: This story contains language and content related to suicide and mental health issues. Viewer discretion advised. The Denton County MHMR 24/7 Crisis Line is 1-800-762-0157.



September is Suicide Prevention Month and Denton County will be participating in suicide aid training, Touched by Suicide memorial walks and community outreach programs.

Denton County has hosted meetings, programs, events and walks over the past few years for Suicide Prevention Month and gives out resources for suicide survivors and mental health crisis. Resources include the Denton County Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors team, Denton County MHMR and local mental health centers.

“Oddly enough, even though suicide is prevention month, this month is most common for suicides and so it’s a busy month for LOSS unfortunately,” said LOSS Team Coordinator Jorden Clifton.

Touched by Suicide Memorial, a 100 percent volunteer based non-profit group, will hold their 17th annual Suicide Memorial Walk on Sept. 30 in Flower Mound. There, participants can write messages or images of their lost ones in chalk on the sidewalks along the mile and a half walk. There will be a memory board for pictures to be added in remembrance of those who have passed.

The cost of the the event for participants are used to fund suicide prevention programs, local support groups and the LOSS team, which provides post prevention work for families and others touched by suicide. “Evidences shows that people who have lost someone they love to suicide are two to 10 times more likely to die by suicide themselves or to have another suicide occur within their family,” according to the Denton LOSS team website. Volunteers, who are either “seasoned suicide survivors” themselves or mental health professionals, go on site of a suicide and outreach program.

“We are breaking the stigma by sharing our story by not being afraid to talk about suicide and by providing resources to suicide survivors we are ending multi generational suicide within families,” Clifton said, herself a “seasoned suicide survivor.” “Since 2015, we have helped 1,900 individuals in Denton County, and that is not covering large events like schools, churches and events, but directly talking to survivors.”

During the Lewisville Western Days Festival later this month, Clifton will be joining MHMR to table and talk about suicide and their missions.

MHMR held a free training on mental health first aid and suicide prevention Sept. 8th called “Suicide is Everyone’s Business.” They held another class Sept. 12 called “Mental Health First Aiders.” The goal of the event was to destigmatize suicide and help show Denton residents different warning signs to look out for and places to get help if a person is struggling.

Denton County resident and suicide advocate Pamela Shelton attended the program held on Sept. 11 and hopes it will better help her be informed to help someone in a suicidal state.

“I could never understand how people could do that to their families and friends,” Shelton said. “But I was talking to someone the other day and they were like, ‘It’s because I’ve never been in that state before.’”

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Shelton said “It’s a hard subject to talk about for sure but we can’t bury our heads in the sand. I’m proud to be a Mental Health First Aider, Suicide Prevention.”

Shelton had been affected by suicide after a coworker of hers had died and felt the need to try and be more informed on the subject.

“If there is any way I could save somebody by putting something on Facebook or in any way I could save somebody, that’s what I want to do,” Shelton said.

Chaitanya Chunduri, resident assistant and computer science junior, said suicide comes up in his job working with students. Chunduri helps guide his residents to resources they have at the university.

“People don’t understand just how many students have suicidal thoughts or ideations,” Chunduri said. “Especially during high points of stress with financial issues and school loads. I would have programs about suicide to try and make sure students were aware of the help we have on campus and how they were not alone.”

Over 48,000 people in the United States died from suicide in 2021, according to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. The number has grown 2.6 percent from 2021 to 2022. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college age students through young adulthood. There have been 123 deaths in Denton County from suicide in 2022, according to KERA news.

The university provides free counseling, as well as a 24-hour emergency crisis counselor line at 940-565-2741. Students can also access mental health workshops through the student wellness center in Chestnut Hall. They are available for walk-in appointments.

Featured Image: A Denton County MHMR sign stands in front of the MHMR building on Sept. 16, 2023. MaKenzie Givan