Denton County scheduled ground fogging after mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health reported a positive West Nile Virus mosquito trap on Aug. 23 in an unincorporated area located between Denton and Argyle.

This marks the 10th mosquito trap found positive in Denton County since early July with positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples found in Lewisville, Providence Village, Pilot Point, Flower Mound and an unincorporated area near Lantana. Additional fogging was also planned Wednesday in an unincorporated area near Prosper.

The news release announcing the West Nile Virus mosquito trap has since been made unavailable on the Denton County website.

In response to the positive West Nile Virus mosquito traps, DCPH conducted ultra-low ground fogging in the unincorporated area for three consecutive days starting Aug. 24 through Aug. 27 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“What DCPH does in response to these positive traps is called truck-based fogging, where trucks will spray small amounts of insecticide around the area where the trap was found,” said Alex Reed, DCPH Information Officer and alumna of the University of North Texas Health Science Center. “This insecticide helps get rid of mosquito adults as well as the larvae.”

Reed said Denton County is conducting “active surveillance of mosquito traps” to keep track of West Nile Virus.

“These traps are sent to labs to observe mosquito populations and see if there are any detections of West Nile Virus,” Reed said.

On July 20, an individual in Flower Mound tested positive for West Nile Virus, making it the first human case in the county this year. Since late July, the city of Denton has issued a Risk Level Two for West Nile Virus.

“At Risk Level 2, the city’s emphasis is on educating the public on how to prevent mosquito bites and elimination of mosquito breeding grounds, continue monitoring of mosquito populations and testing for [West Nile Virus], and application of larvicides in public areas where there might be stagnant water that could potentially be breeding areas for mosquitoes,” said Deborah Viera, Assistant Director of Environmental Services for City of Denton and Denton resident, in an email to the North Texas Daily.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease within the United States, usually spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is the most common disease spread by these insects. Symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. More serious cases can even be fatal. Only one in five will experience mild symptoms, according to the CDC.

Cases rise the most between the months of May through October, starting in the summer through the beginning of autumn.

“West Nile Virus Risk Level 2 is the typical level that we start at every [West Nile Virus] mosquito season,” Viera said in an email to the Daily. “Our program is based on the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan (MSRP) that dictates five risk levels, each level having trigger conditions. Risk Level 1 is seldom attained as it requires no evidence of arthropod-borne virus/disease detected during the past three years in vectors, humans, or other hosts.”

There have been 455 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 26 cases in Texas this year as of Aug. 29, according to the CDC. Nearby counties also have some active human cases, including Tarrant County confirming four and Dallas County confirming eight.

In the past, Denton has seen larger numbers for cases of West Nile Virus. Around this time of year in 2015, a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus on campus and Denton had been at a Risk Level Four for some time.

Leslie Freeman, the Environmental Health Coordinator for Denton County and Denton native, said preventing mosquito bites is key during this time of year.

“While there are currently no active cases of West Nile Virus in Denton, it is important to stay updated with the most recent information on West Nile Virus,” Freeman said. “On our website, you can find the latest information on any positive cases on our interactive mosquito map for Denton County as well as the American Mosquito Control Association website.”

According to DCPH, you should follow these steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Dress — Wear long sleeves and pants when outside, and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend — Use an insect repellent that includes DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Drain — Clear out any standing water around your home to reduce the potential for mosquito breeding. This can be in areas including ponds, bird baths and clogged gutters.

