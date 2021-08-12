North Texas Daily

Denton couple partners to sell quirky creations

Denton couple partners to sell quirky creations

Denton couple partners to sell quirky creations
August 12
01:45 2021
A Denton couple combined their talents of artistry and handy craftsmanship to create Saturated Stained Glass, their new business that sells art pieces made from stained glass.

April Seiler and Justin Lubonne, Denton residents and UNT alumni, discovered their passion for stained glass art when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and they had newfound time on their hands.

Seiler has been a longtime artist who enjoys experimenting with new mediums and Lubonne has the technical skills, Lubbone said, so the pair joins forces to create a stained glass piece from scratch.

“You go to craft fairs and see people hanging [stained glass] up, and it’s so beautiful — the way the light shines through it,” Seiler said. “But I really wasn’t willing to make that jump alone because it’s dangerous.”

The couple’s first piece was created from a small piece of glass they got at Hobby Lobby to experiment with. They started doing research and it quickly became their main hobby for the summer of 2020.

Later that year, they realized those close to them enjoyed their creations, so they gifted stained glass pieces to their family members, who them encouraged them to then turn their hobby into a business.

To create a piece, Seiler starts by creating the design in Adobe Photoshop, printing it and cutting it out. She then glues the cut-out shapes to the glass, and hands it to Lubonne, who then scores the glass, grinds it out with a glass grinder and covers it with copper foil to prepare for the sawer. He uses the industrial sawer to create the shapes in glass, then Seiler cleans it and prepares it for completion.

“It’s so nice to find a hobby you can do together as a couple,” Seiler said.

Seiler said she gets inspiration for her work through traditional art pieces, such as “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and art created by Van Gough.

“It’s just fun, weird things that pop into my head,” Seiler said. “I have a couple of series that we’ve started. I was an art history minor, so I like to do reimaginings of different painting.”

Lubonne said stained glass art is more commonly seen on an industrial level with projects such as church mosaics, not on a small scale like the pair is creating through Saturated Stained Glass.

“It’s a beautiful art, kind of a dead art really,” Seiler said. “There’s a huge Instagram community of stained glass makers who are young, but it’s really a niche thing.”

Saturated Glass has participated in a craft fair at Red’s Yard, and Seiler said they were able to get feedback from the public on what to create going forward.

“We found of there what people like to see,” Seiler said. “They like to buy small pieces.”

After a piece goes online, Lubonne said the overwhelmingly positive feedback keeps the couple creating more.

“Everyone in Denton, [like] makers and people at the farmer’s market, they’re just so kind to each other,” Seiler said.

Denton resident and friend Lauren Arment has seen the couple start their business from the ground up and said she hopes to see their business continue to grow in the future.

“They put a lot of pride in what they do and all their ideas are original,” Arment said. “They are super friendly, and that’s another important aspect of having a small business.”

With pieces from Saturated Stained Glass, the couple makes sure each piece has hand-crafted quality.

“It’s not something you’re going to get at Walmart,” Lubonne said. “We spend a lot of time and make sure these are the best we can do.”

The couple plans on creating stained until it stops being fun for them. Saturated Glass can be found on Instagram, @saturated_glass.

“[We want] to give people what they want, in terms of artfulness and quality, but keep it fun for us,” Lubonne said.

Courtesy April Seiler

