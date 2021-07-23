North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Denton couple sells goods from yarn and leather

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton couple sells goods from yarn and leather

Denton couple sells goods from yarn and leather
July 23
10:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
22nd July, 2021

22nd July, 2021

Created in 2019, Skelton Key Crafts is a business focused on creating handmade, custom products out of leather or yarn.

Jamie and Landon Skelton own the business and have other jobs outside of crafting — Jamie works as a new hire coach for Sally Beauty Company’s corporate office in Denton, and Landon is a graphic designer and production manager for a commercial sign company.

What started as a hobby quickly turned into a business idea, and the couple got to watch it grow. They found their niche in creating voodoo dolls, leather wallets, backpacks and other custom products.

Jamie specializes in crocheting voodoo dolls and can find inspiration from a single button.

“I find inspiration everywhere,” Jamie said. “I’ll find a unique button and it gives me an idea on what type of doll I want to make.”

Jamie’s grandma taught her how to crochet when she was eight years old, and she has not stopped since.

“I’ve always enjoyed doing and made presents for family over the years,” Jamie said. “I would sell to people in high school, [but] it wasn’t until Landon started making leather [when] we decided to start the business.”

Landon’s speciality is in leather projects, and he has found he is able to relax when crafting with leather.

“Leather is my hobby and it’s fun,” Landon said. “I wouldn’t want to do it as a full-time job. If somethings is my job it and I’m constantly doing all of the time, it’s not going to be as valuable. I want to use it as a de-stresser.”

Landon’s interest in working with leather started a few years ago after an experience with a faulty belt.

“It fell apart within six months — it was supposed to be a nice, expensive belt,” Landon said. “When it fell apart, that’s when I learned what genuine leather means. I felt despite and felt like I could make better than the professional company. This is the same belt I still wear until this day.”

Amid the pandemic, Skelton Key Crafts utilized social media to combat a decrease in sales. The couple saw an increase in followers on their Instagram, @skeltonkeycrafts, after hosting a giveaway, and continue to work on expanding their audience on a daily basis.

Aaron Bearden, an automotive mechanic and friend of Landon and Jamie, has seen Skelton Key Crafts grow since its start.

“I have known Landon and Jamie for a very long time,” Bearden said. “I remember when Landon started toying with the idea of making leather goods. His skill grew very, very quickly, as did Jamie’s skill with her yarn work.”

The couple has started sharing their work with Dentonites at local bars, weekend venues and pop-up events.

“We’re now going back out to different events — it’s starting to turn around and picking back up,” Landon said. “It’s looking good now.”

Bearden and his wife regularly use wallets and other products from Skelton Key Crafts.

“It seems to me that their business is growing quickly due to the quality of their work and the character of who they are,” Bearden said. “They are truly kind and caring people. As they continue to make great work and pieces of art, the popularity of their name will grow quicker than we know.”

Going forward, the Skelton Key Crafts owners hope to expand their business and sell more products.

Featured Image: Jamie and Landon Skelton stand in front of the leather work half of their artist booth at Red’s Yard on July 18, 2021. Image by John Anderson

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Mahonri Mendoza

Mahonri Mendoza

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS COLUMN: SMU is beating the football team on and off the field 📝 @Reed_Smith25 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/sqin5ZVRz0

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Vaping is threatening to become a public health crisis 📝 @TaniaAm27 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/D3GKnrdGsT

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Denton couple turns hobby into business with Frannie's Apawthecary 📝 @marialawsonn https://t.co/fMdCrKgRnw

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Multiple university programs offer support to former foster care students 📝 @chelsiealeeyah 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/qvtxlWsx9n

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Denton couple sells goods from yarn and leather 📝 @mahonri12 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/o7modKlcpN

- 7 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram