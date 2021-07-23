Denton couple sells goods from yarn and leather

Created in 2019, Skelton Key Crafts is a business focused on creating handmade, custom products out of leather or yarn.

Jamie and Landon Skelton own the business and have other jobs outside of crafting — Jamie works as a new hire coach for Sally Beauty Company’s corporate office in Denton, and Landon is a graphic designer and production manager for a commercial sign company.

What started as a hobby quickly turned into a business idea, and the couple got to watch it grow. They found their niche in creating voodoo dolls, leather wallets, backpacks and other custom products.

Jamie specializes in crocheting voodoo dolls and can find inspiration from a single button.

“I find inspiration everywhere,” Jamie said. “I’ll find a unique button and it gives me an idea on what type of doll I want to make.”

Jamie’s grandma taught her how to crochet when she was eight years old, and she has not stopped since.

“I’ve always enjoyed doing and made presents for family over the years,” Jamie said. “I would sell to people in high school, [but] it wasn’t until Landon started making leather [when] we decided to start the business.”

Landon’s speciality is in leather projects, and he has found he is able to relax when crafting with leather.

“Leather is my hobby and it’s fun,” Landon said. “I wouldn’t want to do it as a full-time job. If somethings is my job it and I’m constantly doing all of the time, it’s not going to be as valuable. I want to use it as a de-stresser.”

Landon’s interest in working with leather started a few years ago after an experience with a faulty belt.

“It fell apart within six months — it was supposed to be a nice, expensive belt,” Landon said. “When it fell apart, that’s when I learned what genuine leather means. I felt despite and felt like I could make better than the professional company. This is the same belt I still wear until this day.”

Amid the pandemic, Skelton Key Crafts utilized social media to combat a decrease in sales. The couple saw an increase in followers on their Instagram, @skeltonkeycrafts, after hosting a giveaway, and continue to work on expanding their audience on a daily basis.

Aaron Bearden, an automotive mechanic and friend of Landon and Jamie, has seen Skelton Key Crafts grow since its start.

“I have known Landon and Jamie for a very long time,” Bearden said. “I remember when Landon started toying with the idea of making leather goods. His skill grew very, very quickly, as did Jamie’s skill with her yarn work.”

The couple has started sharing their work with Dentonites at local bars, weekend venues and pop-up events.

“We’re now going back out to different events — it’s starting to turn around and picking back up,” Landon said. “It’s looking good now.”

Bearden and his wife regularly use wallets and other products from Skelton Key Crafts.

“It seems to me that their business is growing quickly due to the quality of their work and the character of who they are,” Bearden said. “They are truly kind and caring people. As they continue to make great work and pieces of art, the popularity of their name will grow quicker than we know.”

Going forward, the Skelton Key Crafts owners hope to expand their business and sell more products.

Featured Image: Jamie and Landon Skelton stand in front of the leather work half of their artist booth at Red’s Yard on July 18, 2021. Image by John Anderson