Denton’s Fall Market debuts on the Square

Tables full of homemade crafts, baked goods and fall decor overtook the Wells Fargo parking lot near the Denton Square on Sept. 24.

There, vendors braved the heat to share their autumn treats at the first Denton ‘s Fall Market.

Market host, MSquared owner Chelsea Bryant, held the event to continue her previous tradition of holding local markets in the area. As a small business owner herself, Bryant said she hosted the market to allow others the opportunity to come out, sell their products and gain exposure for their craft.

“[Owning a small business] is an amazing venture — an amazing avenue,” Bryant said. “It’s something that’s yours […] [and] there’s a lot that goes into it.”

IsThisAHallucination owner Stephanie Michaud, 23, sold a variety of her prints, candles and tote bags at Saturday’s event. The Fall Market was the first official market she has participated in locally. Michaud said the experience helped validate her feelings as an artist and emphasized the importance of supporting smaller artists and businesses.

“It definitely raises awareness for people because it’s better to shop locally,” Michaud said. “More people just get to see what’s out there. It’s harder for smaller artists to be found online, especially because of big brands […] With events like this you get to […] see more.”

Davauzea Crochet owner Lemaiya Thompson, 19, was another first-time vendor at the Fall Market. She said local vendor opportunities like this help small businesses feel more confident in their product and customer base.

“You have to kind of adapt socially and be able to express yourself and express what you’re selling,” Thompson said. “I definitely think it just inspires creativity and inspires differences — just being able to make something, [sell it and be] proud of it.”

Like Thompson, vendor and Timeless Vintage Resale owner Sherry Lakey said she was able to learn more about those attracted to her products at the event. She said attending in-person events like this can help small businesses find what makes them likable and unique so they can strengthen their sales.

“[Events like this] are obviously an attraction,” Lakey said. “New people can take a card and then […] remember that they want to order from or call that person and see where they’re at now. It’s great, cheap to do and a lot of fun.”

In addition to supporting local businesses, Bryant also wanted the Fall Market to be a way to give back to her community. As a lover of animals, she decided to find some local shelters in need. She later coordinated with the City of Denton Animal Services shelter to have a donation booth set up at the event.

“I just figured […] that would be a place that I could start,” Bryant said. “I follow them on Facebook and see that they’re always at capacity – they’re always needing things.”

Shelter supervisor Erica Martinez, 35, set up her booth amongst other vendor tents to collect donations, such as dog food and toys, as well as volunteer sign ups. Martinez said public events like the market are some of the most effective ways to spread the word about the shelter and its efforts.

“It feels really good being here,” Martinez said. “I enjoy talking to people, explaining what we do at the shelter and advocating for the shelter itself. It helps get more adoptions out there.”

Market attendee Kelsey Marvin, Texas Women’s University biology senior, said it is nice to have local events like this to help highlight local causes and businesses. She said living in an area where frequent markets give exposure to organizations in need makes Denton feel like more of a community.

“There’s something for everyone,” Marvin said. “Everyone can just help support their community and give back to people who are […] pursuing their passion.”

Bryant plans to host several other festive and holiday markets later this year, including a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat in October. She said she hopes to hold other donation opportunities and fairs for local organizations, such as Our Daily Bread and the Salvation Army, at future events.

As Bryant continues to host gatherings for small businesses, she said she hopes local dedicated owners and entrepreneurs are able to find other forms of support in their community.

“If you don’t have that, then things can become frustrating,” Bryant said. “You don’t know what’s correct and what’s not correct. There’s so many answers out there. So just kind of [have] someone else to lean on.”

Featured Image: A shopper browses through shirts at the Denton Fall Market on Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Gabe Houser