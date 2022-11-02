Denton ISD implements Wi-Fi on school buses

The Denton Independent School District will offer free Wi-Fi to students on all 206 district school buses, according to a press release.

The driving reason for this change is to improve students’ ability to complete assignments while traveling. The buses cover a 180 square mile area, meaning some students face long bus rides daily. School organizations also use the buses to travel long distances, such as to sports games or competitions.

“We see this as another resource for our students to be able to utilize their district-issued Chromebooks or other devices to complete coursework while riding home on our school buses,” Executive Director of Transportation Sheryl Alden said in the press release. “Since we do cover such a large amount of real estate in our district, we know there are students of ours who do not have connectivity at home or ones who spend a significant of hours on a school bus to get home, and this is just another resource to help those students on their educational journey.”

Denton ISD indicated that putting free Wi-Fi on their buses is part of a larger initiative to remove the barriers to technology that some students face. This drive started in 2021 when the school district provided laptops to all K-12 students.

The district decided on the development to add Wi-Fi to school buses with the help of Cradlepoint, an internet connectivity company based out of Boise, Idaho. The district also mentioned they paid for the implementation of these free internet services through the use of their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Featured Image: Denton Independent School District buses rest in the DISD bus barn near Billy Ryan High School on Oct. 31, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia