Denton ISD Virtual Academy ends operations, cites lack of funding

Denton Independent School District is shutting down its Virtual Academy after three years due to a lack of state funding.

The program, which had run online classes from kindergarten through eighth grade since 2020, was started to assist learning during the pandemic but had continued as students have returned to in-person learning. The fully remote educational service gave options for children who have special medical needs, participated in demanding extracurricular activities or wanted to move at an increased speed in their studies. Denton ISD has hosted a total of 250 families over the last three years through its Virtual Academy, according to Julie Zwahr, Denton ISD’s Head of Public Relations.

“Denton ISD is a campus that wants to work alongside families to find options for education,” Zwahr said. “Our team was very excited to support families looking for different options.”

Over the last year, attendance had dwindled due to the increasing amount of students returning to in-person classes. At the time of closing, Zwahr said 107 students had been enrolled in the academy.

The school board announced the closure shortly after the 88th Texas Legislative Regular Session ended on May 29. Denton ISD superintendent Jamie Wilson said because of the short-notice closure, the board is working on placing the Denton Virtual Academy children elsewhere as they decide on other organizational changes.

“We’re already working through placing our virtual academy folks, and we will have some other personnel things that will happen throughout the summer,” Wilson said at the June 13 school board meeting. “I will send you guys weekly emails as to some of those things so that you know what’s happening as we go out.”

Former educator and Denton resident Rebecca Bertoni expressed frustration by the academy’s closing.

“The parents have been denied their choice of education for their students with the closing of this virtual academy,” Bertoni said. “Texas public schools are still waiting on funds that never materialized, and the need to recruit excellent teachers and provide programs for public school children has not been addressed by the 2023 legislature.”

The failure of two house bills in the last Legislative Session contributed to the end of the online educational program.

House Bill 100 proposed allowing schools to choose their own budgets. This would have allowed Denton ISD to pay the teachers in the Virtual Academy and software expenses. The Texas Senate wanted to include school vouchers as part of the bill, but an agreement was not reached before the end of the session.

House Bill 681 would count students enrolled in a campus’ virtual programs as part of the school attendance, which affects funding for school districts. However, both the Senate and the House did not reach an understanding during the session, meaning the online academy’s attendance would not count towards the Denton ISD attendance.

During the June 13 meeting, Wilson said Denton ISD experienced a two percent decrease in attendance, which has affected funding. In 2023, the attendance decrease led to the allocated state funding decreasing from 29 to 17 percent according to Zwahr, with the rest being paid by Denton taxpayers.

“As of today, we are not getting any additional funding for the next two years,” Zwahr said in the June 13 meeting. “The first thing looked at was closing the Virtual Academy.”

While Denton ISD’s budget may increase if attendance goes back up, Zwahr said there is currently no plan to try to resume the Virtual Academy.

Zwahr said the program was more than the lesson plan from the in-person schools uploaded to the Internet. Denton ISD Virtual Academy had a separate set of curriculums created by local educators specifically for virtual learners. The same educators also taught their curriculums and served as the teachers who attended to the online students.

The academy allowed time within its school day for the students to receive one on one instruction time with their teacher, in addition to the classroom time they had to interact with one another. Outside of the classroom, the academy also hosted virtual club opportunities for its students such as their chess club and botany club.

Bertoni said she sees the funding issues as the state’s responsibility, and said the state government is “failing” to uphold Article 7 of the Texas State Constitution, which states “an efficient system of public free schools” needs to be supported by the government.

“If someone cares about this, this is something to email their local congressmen [about] and let them know that their lollygagging has consequences,” Bertoni said.

Featured Image: A bench displays an engraved Denton ISD logo in front of the DISD central services building at Locust Street on June 15, 2023. Makayla Brown