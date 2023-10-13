Denton Left, UNT YDSA host 3rd Trans Pride Fest

The 70-degree weather last Saturday was distinctly the first night of fall weather this year. As 7 p.m. rolled around the night of Oct. 7, music could be heard and felt through vibrations outside of Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, the largest music venue in Denton.

The atmosphere at the Trans Pride Fest hosted at Rubber Gloves was a judgment-free zone filled with pride. What started out as an event on the South Lawn of the university campus evolved into a sold-out night devoted to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I feel like Denton is a really special place, and it’s an important festival,” said Alex Stock, festival organizer and Rubber Gloves employee. “I’m also unaware of any festival like this anywhere else in Texas, and it really shows our community to other places and how we wish things were.”

Denton Trans Pride Fest held its first event in April 2022 and its second last November. This time, it was bigger than before, with more acts and performers. Guests traveled from all over — Fort Worth, Austin and Oklahoma — to attend.

In the past, Denton-based activist group Don’t Mess With Trans Texans hosted the festival. When they became inactive in December 2022, the festival was going to be discontinued. That was when local socialist advocacy groups UNT’s Young Democratic Socialists of America and Denton Left took over to ensure the highly anticipated event returned this year.

“It’s nice to be able to have a place where we can just be with community and know that we have each other,” said Mya Moore, event organizer and UNT YSDA chair. “I hope it makes trans people feel a little safer in Denton to know how much support there is.”

Over 20 local artists played across three different stages along with six organizations selling shirts, posters, art, bracelets and more around the outdoor stage. Insurgent and Collie’s Kitchen food trucks sold food and drinks to festival goers outside the venue.

Thurzdaze bassist Marshall Lundsberg raises their fist while performing at Trans Pride Fest. MaKenzie Givan

Over 180 presale tickets were sold, but the venue was filled with over 350 attendees, the highest turnout the festival has seen yet. Bands scheduled to play on one of the indoor stages had to be moved to the outdoor stage due to the number of festival-goers exceeding the venue’s maximum capacity.

“While there was a lot of promotion for this on the UNT campus, we wanted to make it more open to the general public,” Moore said.

The event received attention around the DFW metroplex, with attendees traveling from different cities. Barista and fashion designer Angel Gonzalez said they came from Carrolton to attend.

“I was invited by some friends to tonight’s event. Rubber Gloves has a lot of events made by queer people, so those in the LGBT+ community know to come here,” Gonzalez said. “I love coming to Denton because of the shows and the environment.”

Doors opened at 6 p.m. and performers played until 2 a.m.. As the night went on, music from all genres played, from electronic to experimental pop to heavy metal. Psychedelic visuals behind the stage set the mood.

No matter the sound, the crowds gave the same energy to the performers, dancing or moshing based on the set mood of the bands, creating a sense of unity all around.

Nip Slip, a band who performed at last year’s festival, had the crowd dancing and singing along to their songs as the last band scheduled for the outdoor stage. Fans waited after their performance to get autographs from the members.

“Compared to last year, there was way more attendance here, by double at least,” said Bowie Brae, singer and front stage performer for Nip Slip. “For Trans Pride Fest, this is the biggest show we’ve ever played, with [the] most crowd interaction.”

For other bands, like Godot, this was their first time playing at the festival, gaining a new experience.

“This set was so fun, and I would definitely do this again,” Godot lead vocalist Misa Miranda said. “I love to see people that are trans like me and going crazy over music that we produce.”

T-shirts for the event were sold and worn by many of those in attendance, with the proceeds being used to start planning for next year’s festival. Proceeds from the tickets will also be going to the artists who performed.

“We wanted to be a supportive event for the community and show the love we have for queer, trans people in Denton,” Stock said. “This festival has a positive impact within the community and hopefully, this will spark other cities to host events like this.”

Featured Image: Godot guitarist Maelyn performs during the annual Trans Pride Fest at Rubber Gloves on Oct. 7, 2023. MaKenzie Givan