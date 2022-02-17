Denton nonprofit aspires to give back to local charities, performers

Loud, bass-filled electronic dance music fills the grounds of the evening festival. Flow artists move across the area, twirling flashing LED props along to the DJs’ beats.

Attendees, dressed as fairy and fae alike, make their way through various vendor tents. The rest join in groups around separate bonfires, enjoying the night’s good company.

The Pan’s Forest micro-festival was the first event held by local nonprofit organization, The Paniskoi Foundation. The folklore-themed event was held on Feb. 12 to raise money for the Denton-based charity.

Paniskoi co-founder Jason Terry, 34, said he first got the idea to start the foundation after he organized a local festival in 2019 to raise money for Dallas-based nonprofit, Foundation 45. Soon after, he decided he wanted to use his 10 years of experience in the entertainment industry to start his own 501(c)(3) nonprofit and help produce large-scale events for smaller charities.

“I’ve always loved helping other people,” Terry said. “It’s just really about bringing joy to large groups of people and seeing the smiles on their faces.”

Terry later joined efforts with co-founder Alex Snyder, 30, whom he had worked in the entertainment industry for several years. The two began planning Paniskoi’s debut event in 2020.

“For a while, it was just a matter of working to help each other individually and now we’re getting together to help everyone,” Snyder said.

After experiencing delays due to COVID-19, the duo focused on organizing Pan’s Forest in late 2021. Terry said he envisioned making the fest into an EDM event due to the lively atmosphere it creates.

“It’s the idea of having a more fun, dancing environment,” Terry said. “It’s just very welcoming and […] I wanted to have that kind of vibe to the whole festival.”

Terry said the festival’s fae theme was partially inspired by the foundation’s namesake. He named the organization after paniskoi, miniature versions of the ancient Greek god Pan that were created by the god to help take care of the land and people. Terry said, in a way, these creatures represent the Paniskoi Foundation’s overall mission.

“That’s what we are — we’re just smaller versions trying to help take care of the land and people in our own community,” Terry said.

Snyder said the theme also gained inspiration from his entertainment company, RādiantSólz, which helped provide performers for the event. He said the lightness of the performances helped add to the festival’s unique, mystical theme.

“We really want to make every event we do immersive and encourage everyone that was around to join in the fun and be a part of it,” Snyder said.

Terry said Paniskoi hopes to continue to hold similar EDM experiences in the future, including a three-day Pan’s Forest event next year. Money raised from these festivals will go into a general donation fund, which will be used to help organize events held by other Denton nonprofits, including Friends With Benefits and Our Daily Bread.

“Other nonprofits might really need a stage or some lights to make their event a little better and that’s where we’d come in,” Terry said. “So, our fundraiser events are going to be all about generating such a great time that people want to come out and donate to help pay for those kinds of things.”

Anthony Semler, Pan’s Forest performer and Fort-Worth-based music producer, said aside from benefitting local charities, these types of events are also impactful for the community because they bring others together to appreciate and support local artists.

“It’s important to have things like this in Denton because it’s one of the places in the Metroplex that really allows people to flourish and collaborate in a way that helps elevate one another,” Semler said. “It’s just a result of coming together.”

Snyder said from an organizational standpoint, he hopes Paniskoi is able to cater to all of the participating members, whether they be artists, performers or attendees. He believes that by helping others reconnect with the roots within their community, they will be able to build stronger, more supportive relationships amongst one another.

“Ultimately, it’s all about bridging the connection between Mother Earth and people, and [the connection] between people and people,” Snyder said.

Both Snyder and Terry hope to continue to partner with other production companies to provide the best events and outlets for other nonprofits.

“It’s that circle of knowing that we’re all in this together,” Snyder said “I can help you, you can help me and, ultimately, we’re all able to succeed together.”

Featured Image: A DJ performs after dark at Pan’s Forest, an EDM festival and charity event held in a backyard venue on Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Owen Oliver