Denton nonprofit raises funds by having fun

Denton-based 501(c)3 non-profit, Friends with Benefits, takes pride in its self-proclaimed title as the “most fun charity in North Texas.”

“We just want to do as much good as possible, help as many people as we can and have as much fun while doing it,” FWB treasurer Kiara Hunter, 35, said.

FWB was started in 2013 by friends Kiara, president Mindy Arendt, 36, and co-founder Charlie Hunter. After a tornado destroyed a Habitat for Humanity in Granbury, the town where Kiara grew up, the group held their first fundraiser and collected $4,000 for its reconstruction.

“Since the beginning, [FWB has] understood that there are comprehensive problems we can help try to solve,” Kiara said. “It’s not like there are things that someone is dealing with that no one else has to deal with. We’re all connected.”

Since its inception, FWB has grown from a three-person staff to a board of six members with about 30 volunteers. The local charity has held multiple annual fundraising events across Denton, including Keep Denton Warm, a clothing drive for local nonprofit Our Daily Bread, and We Denton Drag It, an LGBTQ variety show. The charity also provides art and music scholarships and grants through their funds, Educational Music Scholarships and Band Dolla$.

“We really are just here to help the community however it is needed,” Arendt said. “It’s amazing to get to know the wonderful people in Denton and North Texas who just make a difference every day.”

The nonprofit’s most recent event, the annual She-Rock festival, took place March 6 and 7 to celebrate and bring awareness to female artists a

nd local figures who have made a difference in areas like education and public service. Arendt said shedding spotlights through certain events, such as She-Rock, helps bring attention to causes that may be often overlooked.

“I always want to celebrate [minoritie and bring them to the front,” Arendt said. “We need to be sure that we’re celebrating all of those in our community that are doing great work.”

Viktor Solis, Friends With Benefits secretary and volunteer coordinator, 33, believes highlighting important public figures and causes through FWB events has helped others recognize all the good that is done within the community. Solis said by working with other local leaders and charities, FWB has given them the ability to gain personal fulfillment by creating change.

“It’s really just to help raise awareness and make sure that the underserved actually are able to be served,” Solis said. “[Being a part of FWB] is one of the best things that I’ve ever done and one of the best choices I’ve ever made.”

Aside from raising funds for other local charities, Arendt hopes FWB is able to brighten the community by creating a fun and open atmosphere. In doing so, Arendt feels the organization is better able to make stronger impressions and connections with those across Denton.

“I always want people to leave any event to have a great time knowing that their money went to a worthy cause,” Arendt said. “I want them to have those memories and want to do it again.”

As FWB works with others in the Denton area, Kiara said she hopes the organization can continue to receive the same strong, consistent support it has been granted by the local community. She believes that by spreading their love, the nonprofit can continue to successfully enlighten and involve others in their mission to uplift their community.

“When one person succeeds, we all succeed,” Kiara said. “We’re intertwined. […] That’s why we work to make our community better in every aspect.”

