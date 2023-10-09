Denton officer graduates from FBI National Academy

Denton Police Lt. Preston Pohler graduated from the 10-week long FBI National Academy and is the seventh officer in Denton to have the opportunity, with the last participant graduating back in September 2019.

The academy grants opportunities to further educate police officers from all around the world, and is held in Quantico, Virginia. Pohler has been working within DPD since 2007 and is now serving as the recruitment and training division commander.

“[The FBI] can’t do everything without local law enforcement,” Pohler said. “All this great training to local law enforcement builds bridges.”

Pohler said he does not want to “toot [his] own horn,” however he said he believes former DPD Police Chief Frank Dixon respected his work ethic and contributions and thought he would be a good representative for the national academy.

“That type of training is geared to mid-to-upper-level officers in the department,” said Steve Buchanan, DPD assistant chief and university alumnus. “Lt. Pohler has taken on numerous challenges throughout his career, always stepped up to the plate whenever new things are asked of him. I think just his vast knowledge and experience set him up well to be a prime candidate.”

Pohler’s graduation from the FBI National Academy was announced Sept. 14. He said the academy helped him remember why he got into law enforcement and why it was important.

“Another good takeaway was the ability to have a close group of people to go to and ask if we have any challenges in Denton whether it’s community issues or trying to create a new program here,” Pohler said. “I have people across the country and world. Getting the chance to be around people in similar positions around the country allowed me to pull different kinds of mindsets and their challenges.”

Derek Bradford, deputy chief for the Support Bureau, said he hopes Pohler’s experience will bring more knowledge to the police department.

“Well, I hope that it will allow us to have access to this network he’s built,” Bradford said. “Ultimately, bringing back new skills and tactics, new ideas, and best practices, and that will better serve our community. He will help keep our officers and our community safe and well. I would say he’s hardworking, dedicated, a civil servant, and highlight on the word servant, he tends to do a lot for others, before himself.”

Immediate contacts are extremely valuable, Pohler said. Within his current leadership position, he believes now it is even more valuable.

“In my early career, I didn’t really care or understand networking back then,” Pohler said. “Another thing for me was that I was able to hear from all over the world what different programs and positions that other police academies do — that could be not just normal stuff like laws and procedures, but health and wellness. I’m looking forward to maybe implementing it here.”

Pohler has a fresh outlook now and wishes to improve the way that officers are treated, both physically and mentally, Bradford said.

“He’s very interested in assisting the department and reinvigorating our department,” Bradford said. “We have a plan to meet to essentially catch up on all the ideas, going down the pathways to see what we could bring into our culture, how we’ll seek out funding. If we can do it, by all means let’s try it.”

All of the services the FBI offers are free for local law enforcement use, Pohler said. The participants were taught about the different assets and departments that the FBI houses, in order to possibly supplement what the DPD does.

“If there’s some huge major incident in Denton, we can call on them to help,” Pohler said. “After I graduated, there’s a big alumni association — it’s over 30,000 law enforcement, all national academy graduates. With that network, if we have a need for anything really, if we have a problem here in Denton, if we’re struggling with it, someone in that network has probably dealt with that same sort of thing.”

Featured Image: Courtesy of Denton Police Department