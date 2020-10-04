Denton PD arrests suspect for assault at Buc-ee’s

North Texas Daily

Subscribe To RSS Feed

October 04
11:40 2020
Denton police arrested 44-year-old Jason Lata in connection with an assault that took place Saturday at a MAGA Drag the Interstate meetup in the parking lot of Buc-we ‘s on I-35E.

A video of the incident went viral, which shows Lata punching a protester in the face after a verbal exchange in which they argued over the use of the song “FDT” (F**k Donald Trump) by counter-protesters. During the video, the suspect can be heard saying “I’ll f**k you up” before striking the victim.

The police dispatched three officers to the area around 12:40 p.m. after an assault was reported, according to a Saturday night press release. Officers found the victim with an abrasion below his right eyebrow and a broken tooth. The victim has identified himself as Dan R. Schroder III,while the suspect was identified by police Lata. Chief Frank Dixon said in a tweet Lata is not a Denton resident.

Lata is in the City of Denton Jail after DPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for assault causes bodily injury. Lata’s bail is set for $15,000.

Courtesy Twitter

Tags
assaultdenton pdDenton Police ChiefdepartmentDPDMAGA
