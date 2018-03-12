Denton police officer arrested for alleged assault

A Denton police officer was arrested Monday in connection with an alleged assault on a female caller, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.

A patrol supervisor and patrol officer responded to the call and conducted an investigation. They determined there was probable cause to arrest the officer on a charge of assault related to family violence.

The officer, Eric Beckwith, was dispatched to an address in Denton at about 5:30 a.m. in reference to a physical disturbance reported the same night. The caller reported that Beckwith assaulted her. She sustained a minor injury and did not require immediate medical attention, according to the press release.

Beckwith was transported to the City of Denton Jail and placed on administrative leave. He is waiting to be arraigned by the magistrate.

