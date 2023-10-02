Denton Public School Foundation continues to support Denton ISD teachers financially in annual Prize Pep Rally

On Sept. 24, the annual Prize Pep Rally, funded by the Denton Public School Foundation, alongside Denton ISD and local businesses, awarded $142,869 in 139 various scholarships.

The 165 Denton ISD teachers and staff members from 42 campuses received the scholarships to obtain supplies for their classrooms and other needs. DPSF has been working with the Denton community to provide scholarships to teachers since it was established in late 1995.

“They are so dedicated to their kids, and they work at a job where they’re not compensated enough for what they actually do,” said Jacqueline Jackson, executive director of DPSF and community volunteer. “That’s why I love my job because we’re able to give those little extras to teachers. It’s still not enough, but at least it’s something to reward them for all the time and heart they put into everything.”

Local businesses, including Sawko Burroughs, First United and CoServ Electric, support the foundation through donations. According to Jackson, CoServ Electric has supported the foundation since it started.

“We feel it’s super important, super impactful, and making a difference in student’s lives is one of the biggest impacts you can make, so we’re proud to make the donation and impact we make year after year,” said Glen Squibb, CoServ’s Director of Community Engagement. “With the state of school funding where it is, anything helps these teachers, especially with projects that just aren’t going to get covered by the school district or the state.”

Two of the awardees already know how they will spend the money. Jennifer Barns is the librarian for Rivera Elementary, one of Denton ISD’s dual language campuses. When Barns started at the elementary school last year, the library barely had Spanish books.

“The library’s Spanish collection is small and outdated, and I knew this would be a great opportunity to update it for my students,” Barns said in an email to the North Texas Daily. “I know they’re going to make a big difference to our students and teachers.”

Barns expects to receive the new books in a couple of months.

First-year Denton High School Algebra teacher Maureen Hillard is another awardee who learned about the foundation through the new hire process and instantly knew that she wanted to use the money for more whiteboards in her classroom.

“Once I get [the whiteboards], I’ll have 10 spaces, and I can break students up into groups of two or three and have at least ten groups that they can work in,” Hillard said. “To just try to do that on my own is very cost prohibitive, and it just expensive to get those things, so that’s what I wrote the grant for because it’s just usually stuff that you can’t purchase on your own.”

Jackson said the DPSF has worked to provide teachers with the materials to make their jobs easier.

“You would think we were handing them a million dollars because it’s so important to them to be able to do these little extra things in their classrooms,” Jackson said. “Teachers are, in my book, the most unsung heroes. There is so much that teachers do that people don’t realize that goes on in a classroom.”

Teachers often will use their own money to provide supplies for their students and classrooms. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers would spend around $500 on classroom supplies over the course of a year, according to the NEA Today, the magazine of the National Education Association.

“I know a lot of teachers that things come out of their pockets to pay for things for their classrooms,” Jackson said. “I think this is a support that shows teachers that there are people that care for them and have their back.”

The foundation also gives scholarships and grants to new high school graduate students to help with finances every April and May.

Featured Image: Courtesy of Denton ISD