North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Denton rallies during fourth annual Women’s March event

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton rallies during fourth annual Women’s March event

Denton rallies during fourth annual Women’s March event
January 19
18:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
16th, January 2020

16th, January 2020

Over 200 people gathered at the Denton County Courthouse on the Square Saturday morning to rally for the fourth annual National Women’s March, which advocates for women’s rights and other causes, like immigration reform and LGBTQ+ rights.

While the Women’s March did not include any actual marching, several guest speakers, activists and politicians came to address the crowd. Jennifer Lane, an organizer for the march and a UNT College of Music professor, compared the attitude of this year’s march to past years’.

“The energy is absolutely fantastic,” Lane said. “The first year, I was in Washington, but I saw that [the Denton march] was a huge crowd and it was almost like a memorial service. In 2018 and this year, it’s an election year, so people are focused on that.”

Actress Libby Villari encouraged the crowd to take to the polls for the 2020 presidential election, emphasizing voting’s significance as a vehicle for change.

“This march was created as a response to the results of the election of 2016,” Villari said in her address to the crowd. “I look out at you and see a lot of enthusiastic young faces who may not have been old enough to vote in 2016, but you’re old enough now and in 2020 you have the opportunity to not only cast your first vote but to perhaps make it the most consequential vote of your lifetime. We will reverse the results of 2016 and save democracy.”

The presidential election might be a major focus for activists, but politicians such as Brandon Birmingham, who serves as a felony district judge at the Dallas County Criminal Courthouse and is running for the Texas Supreme Court, took to the courthouse steps to remind the crowd of state elections.

“Please bring people to the polls and when you do, make sure they reflect our values,” Birmingham said to the crowd. “I’m very proud to stand in solidarity here with you and I want to tell you to vote all the way down the ticket. There’s a reason they got rid of straight-ticket voting, but we can undo that.”

Denton resident Liz Knoop, who said she is no stranger to activism, said she is participating in activism again not just for women’s rights, but other issues as well.

“It’s women’s issues, but it’s also other issues regarding our democracy,” Knoop said. “A lot of us are getting involved again because we’re worried about where our country is going. As women, we feel very strongly about a lot of the issues out there right now. It’s really a dual purpose at this point: the democracy and women’s rights.”

UNT College of Music graduate Elizabeth Durrant said this was her first march and she was excited for the chance to participate.

“It’s really nice to be out here and be with other like-minded people who are fighting for our rights,” Durrant said. “I feel like there’s really good energy in the crowd and I feel a lot of support here and drive to change things.”

Durrant said she plans to vote in the 2020 presidential election to further advocate for the rights she supported at the march.

“[Voting] is very important to me as a black woman,” Durrant said. “People have fought, bled and died for my right to vote, so it’s important for me to exercise that right to vote. I’m just hoping for more positive change in the country to go toward a better direction.”

After the main events of the march, the Disability Inclusion Society invited participants to register to vote.

“2020 marks the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote,” Villari said. “Are we done? No, because we still deserve equal wages, we deserve equal representation and we deserve to be the deciders of our reproductive organs. Feminist causes are good for everybody everywhere.”

Featured Image: Participants hold up signs at the Women’s March in Denton, Texas on Jan. 18, 2020. Image by Quincy Palmer

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brooke Colombo

Brooke Colombo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Constance
    Constance January 20, 18:31

    Quite a few past marchers are now active in politics and were block walking, so it’s all good.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Have questions you want us to answer? Fill out the form below to contribute to the "Campus Chat" podcast, hosted by… https://t.co/s6o4fd3xaf

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @laobriana: If you’re a student who has either volunteered for UNT’s Cinderella Project or gotten a dress through the program, please le…

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Follow our coverage of the Denton Black Film Festival starting tomorrow with the opening reception! @haleyarnold03https://t.co/J27lO3YcXz

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: “And yet… this new one is kinda awesome. “Bad Boys For Life” is not only a pretty fun action movie, but… https://t.co/yzT1YcgBQS

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Struggling to find a balance between school and self care? Click the link below for some simple tips on se… https://t.co/CwoFNw27pA

- 12 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.