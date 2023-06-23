Denton residents seek benefits at service renewal event

Around 100 people attended a Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program renewal assistance event on Thursday hosted by Texas Health and Human Services and Tarrant Area Food Bank at the Serve Denton nonprofit center.

This event, as well as others held in select cities across Texas this year, comes on the heels of the end of the declared public health emergency and continuous Medicaid coverage provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, Medicaid coverage is no longer automatically kept and individuals will have to re-enroll for it in order to renew their benefits.

“During the public health emergency, we had a historically high number of Texans that were on Medicaid,” said Kelli Williams, the integrity support services manager for Texas Health and Human Services.

Williams said Texas HHS is conducting these events throughout Texas with this in mind, knowing there is currently a high demand for renewing benefits.

Over 30 volunteers with Texas HHS were on site for the event, assisting with Medicaid casework and other tasks. Anyone looking to explore applying or reapplying for Medicaid coverage was met by a Texas HHS caseworker who would then walk them through determining their eligibility — based on income and other factors — for Medicaid programs such as SNAP, which assists with food benefits, and the cash assistance program Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

After a participant’s eligibility for benefits was determined and approved, they were free to visit with participating vendors on hand at the event who offered further benefits such as free tablets, mobile phones, Wi-Fi and jobs with HHS.

The food assistance benefits were a significant draw for people. Pilot Point resident and Aubrey ISD cafeteria worker Celia Nuñez de Salazar was one of many who went through the process on Thursday. Salazar said feeding her family has been made increasingly difficult due to rising food prices. Despite the rise in costs for food, her salary has remained the same.

“It’s a very sad situation when it’s hard to get food at the stores and the children are still hungry,” Salazar said.

David Copley is currently staying at the Our Daily Bread in Denton, where he was advised to attend the renewal event and seek Medicaid approval. The 49-year-old said he sympathizes with those who came out to the event.

“For people who don’t like asking for help, it’s hard,” Copley said.

Denton Community Food Center Vice Chairman Michael Paulson said he has seen the economy take its toll on Denton County residents, as the food center has seen more families seek food assistance in the summer as school lets out.

“What we’re seeing at the food bank is increased numbers,” Paulson said. “So far this June, we’ve seen more families than we saw all of last June, and we’re not finished with the month.”

In addition, Paulson said that Denton County food pantries are also seeing new faces.

“We’re seeing 20 to 22 percent new people who have never been to a pantry before,” Paulson said.

Paulson credits the rise in numbers to the current state of the economy and the stoppage of summer school feeding programs at Denton Independent School District. According to Paulson, there have been talks of resuming some of the feeding programs but right now they are paused.

“Food’s gotten so expensive and you can either pay your rent or eat, so they pay their rent and come to us,” Paulson said.

While some are having to prioritize paying for rent over food, others are struggling to make ends meet altogether. There have been issues prior to the ending of the emergency relief funds. Data provided by United Way of Denton County shows the number of people actively homeless in the region has increased since March.

Texans and students struggling to meet the increases in food prices can apply for programs under Medicaid that address these issues directly, Williams said.

“Many of them are not aware that we’re out here, and we’re here to support them throughout their educational endeavors,” Williams said. “We have a lot of services that are available to the student population.”

Editor’s note: An in-person translator provided the English translations for Salazar’s quotes from Spanish.

Featured Image: Health and Human Services Commission employee Kelli Williams helps two children pick out snacks to eat on June 15, 2023. Lauren Campbell.