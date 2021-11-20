North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Denton Startup Crawl supports local creative economy

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton Startup Crawl supports local creative economy

Denton Startup Crawl supports local creative economy
November 20
10:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
November 18th, 2021

November 18th, 2021

Stoke, a coworking, meeting and office space, can be found in Downtown Denton filled with entrepreneurs and freelancers on any given day.

Stoke hosted its Denton Startup Crawl on Friday, which featured 12 locations in honor of Global Entrepreneurship Week, a week designed to connect people with tools and resources necessary to transform ideas into success.

Stoke is a public-private partnership with the City of Denton, working with the development department. It aims to support the Denton community by hosting events such as a startup crawl and AccelerateHer, an incubator for women-led startups in partnership with Texas Woman’s University.

Stoke Executive Director Heather Gregory moved to Denton eight years ago because she loved the culture of Denton, then in 2017, she opened Stoke.

“Our purpose here is to support the economy and culture of Denton, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to do the startup crawl, creative edition and showcase the creative businesses in Denton,” Gregory said.

Gregory described a startup as a new business that is working to get off the ground. Although this year’s startup crawl was the first to focus on Denton’s creative economy, it was not the first — Stoke has previously held tech-based crawls, such as a virtual startup crawl in 2020.

During the crawl, entrepreneurs were brought to 12 businesses across Denton to learn about the town’s creative community.

The UNT CoLab was one of 12 businesses that participated in this year’s startup crawl, as it is a mixed-use venue with a boutique, gallery and event space that also functions as a student learning lab for the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism.

“We are the bridge from downtown and the community back to campus, so any opportunity that we have to collaborate with the Denton community at large and to showcase different aspects of UNT within the Denton community, we try to participate in,” director of the CoLab Kristen Kendrick Bigley said.

The CoLab serves as a vendor space for community members.  Salted Sanctuary Soap owner Kimberly Bien had a booth at the CoLab during and said the venue supports the handmade community and helps bring in customers.

Thistle Creative Reuse, located near TWU, also participated in the startup crawl and is part of the AccelerateHER program. Thistle co-founder and owner Kari Meyercord-Westerman said the program helps new businesses.

“We have weekly workshops and calls, and [AccelerateHER] is basically a space to help women grow their business,” Meyercord-Westerman said.

Robin Huttash, artist and owner of A Creative Art Studio which is located just off of the Square on West Oak Street, said the most beneficial part of the startup crawl was the extra exposure her business gained.

“I wasn’t sure how [successful] the startup would be with it being so spread out, but the first person who came in bought a few things and said, ‘I’ve never been in here,’ and that’s always a good thing, when someone finds us that has never been in here before,” Huttash said.

More information about Stoke and its programming can be found at stokedenton.com.

Featured Image: The Denton Startup Crawl passport with a stamp for the UNT CoLab is held in front of the Denton courthouse on Nov. 12, 2021. Photo by John Anderson

Tags
arts and lifedowntown dentonstartupStoke Dentonthistle creative reuseunt colab
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Kaitlynn Hutchins

Kaitlynn Hutchins

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Parents need to actively teach children internet safety📝@ArelysaMorales 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/tBSRHIhndT

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Democrats could be responsible for a Trump 2024 win📝@beinmesince96 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/RamRjCPdnX

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Hot start helps men’s basketball coast to blowout win over UT Arlington📝@TylerLukerNTD 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/d4FhmH8TPk

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: We are about 20 minutes from kickoff from Miami, FL as North Texas (4-6, 3-3 C-USA) takes on FIU (1-9, 0-6 C-USA).Follow this thread for updates and analysis.Reporting from campus.@ntdaily https://t.co/xjYQoOePWh

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: North Texas Womens Basketball is facing off against the University of Texas Arlington in Denton at 3:30 p.m.Follow this thread for news and updates about the game! @ntdaily

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram